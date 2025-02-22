TCU Baseball Pulls Away From Michigan in Late Innings
No. 22 TCU returned to Globe Life Field on Friday for the first game of the Amegy College Baseball Showdown. The Frogs have been notoriously successful at the home of the Texas Rangers, sporting a 17-7 all-time record heading into Friday's game. That success continued on Friday with a 10-4 win over Michigan.
The Frogs started off the game with a pair of walks and had runners on the corners with no outs. Chase Brunson grounded into a double play but brought home the first run of the ballgame.
It didn't take long for the Wolverines to respond. In the bottom of the first, Mitch Voit launched a two-run shot into the bullpen to make it 2-1. Michigan had more action going in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff double and a hit by pitch, Jonathan Kim singled in a run.
TCU continued to struggle at the plate in the early going and while they were able to generate walks, hits were hard to come by. They finally broke through in the sixth inning. The Wolverines went to their bullpen and the Frogs took advantage.
With two outs and runners on second and third, the sophomore Sam Myers delivered a 2 RBI single to left field and the game was tied. After a base hit by Anthony Silva, TCU was in the exact same spot. This time it was Sawyer Strosnider who came up clutch as a single to right field made it 5-3 Frogs.
Michigan threatened in the bottom of the sixth with runners on the corners, but Caedmon Parker escaped the jam. After a tough start to the game, he settled in nicely. His final line: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
In the seventh, TCU added a big insurance run. Brunson roped a ball to right field for an RBI triple to make it 6-3 Frogs. He tried stretching it to an inside-the-park homer but was thrown out. In the bottom of the inning, the Wolverines had runners in scoring position with a run scored already but couldn't add on.
Braeden Sloan came in relief for Parker and picked up a three-inning save. He gave up just two hits on one run with four strikeouts over those three innings. TCU was able to break it open in the ninth inning as Isaac Cadena and Nolan Traeger each hit two-run homers.
Last weekend the Frogs struck out over 50 times. In Friday's win, they struck out just five times with 11 walks. The most TCU had in a game last season was nine. They go to 5-0 for the second straight year.
TCU will be back at Globe Life Field on Saturday where they'll face No. 5 Arkansas. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Tommy LaPour will get the ball for the Frogs.
