Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Corbin Carroll to Hit Home Run vs. Blue Jays)

There's no better way to start the weekend by cashing on an MLB player to hit a home run.

Home run bets are tough to hit, but when you do cash them, they offer a nice profit. If you're looking for a few players to bet on tonight, there are three I'm targeting that I think have value. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Dominic Smith Home Run (+920) via FanDuel

Josh Bell Home Run (+700) via BetMGM

Corbin Carroll Home Run (+554) via DraftKings

Dominic Smith Home Run (+920)

Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies against the Braves tonight, and he's had a bad start to the 2026 season. Not only has he racked up an ERA of 7.36, but he's also given up four home runs in just 14.2 innings pitched. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on a member of the Braves to hit a dinger. The player I'm going to bet on is Dominic Smith, who has already hit three home runs this season while sporting the best slugging percentage on the team at .643.

Josh Bell Home Run (+700)

Josh Bell is tied for the lead on the Twins in home runs, already having hit three this season. He also has a slugging percentage of .441, and tonight is a great spot for him to hit his fourth dinger of the season. He and the Twins will face the Cincinnati Reds, who'll be starting Brandon Williams tonight. Williamson has allowed three home runs in only 15.1 innings pitched this season. That makes Bell a great bet at 7-1 odds.

Corbin Carroll Home Run (+554)

Eric Lauer will be making his fourth start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. He's struggled to start the year, sporting an ERA of 7.82 while giving up 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched. He and the Jays will hit the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. The Diamondbacks' outfielder, Corbin Carroll, has been off to a hot start. He has just two home runs in 2026, but he has a batting average of .311 with a slugging percentage of .607. That tells me that he's going to hit his third home run of the season sooner rather than later.

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