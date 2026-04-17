Reds vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the hottest teams in baseball to start the season, and now they'll take on a National League team over that weekend that has also gotten off to a phenomenal start to their 2026 campaign.

Both teams enter this three-game series with an 11-8 record. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Reds vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Reds +1.5 (-144)

Twins -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Reds +144

Twins -172

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Reds vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Cincinnati: Brandon Williamson, LHP (1-1, 5.28 ERA)

Minnesota: Joe Ryan, RHP (2-1, 3.80 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, Twins.TV Presented by Progressive

Reds record: 11-8

Twins record: 11-8

Reds vs. Twins Best Prop Bet

Josh Bell Home Run (+700) via BetMGM

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Josh Bell to hit a home run:

Josh Bell is tied for the lead on the Twins in home runs, already having hit three this season. He also has a slugging percentage of .441, and tonight is a great spot for him to hit his fourth dinger of the season. He and the Twins will face the Cincinnati Reds, who'll be starting Brandon Williams tonight. Williamson has allowed three home runs in only 15.1 innings pitched this season. That makes Bell a great bet at 7-1 odds.

Reds vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

These two teams have the same record at this point in the season, but one of them has a significant offensive advantage. The Minnesota Twins rank seventh in the Majors in wRC+, while the Reds have managed to win games despite having one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking 29th in batting average (.200) and wRC+.

The Twins also have the advantage on the mound. Joe Ryan sports a strong ERA at 3.80, while Brandon Williams has stumbled out of the gates with an ERA of 5.28.

I'll back the Twins as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Twins -172 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!