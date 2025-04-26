Frogs take the Series-Opener with Early Offense and some Impressive Pitching
The TCU Horned Frogs took the series opener against the Baylor Bears by a score of 7-2. The Frogs not only moved to 13-6 in conference play, but they also reached 30 wins on the season with 12 games still to play in the 2025 season.
Tommy LaPour, now considered the usual Friday-night starter, got the start for the Frogs while the Bears threw left-hander Mason Green. LaPour would end up being a defining factor in the game, throwing 8.2 innings, allowing only two runs. The Wichita State transfer turned in his 6th-straight quality start for the Frogs, bringing his record to 7-2 on the season.
TCU got off to a hot start in the 1st by causing chaos that can only be described as "Frogball" with the Frogs scratching across four runs on three hits and an error. Chase Brunson drove in the first run of the game with an HBP, with Nolan Traeger following it up by walking in a run with the bases loaded.
With one out in the 1st and the bases loaded, Jack Arthur came in clutch for the Frogs with a 2 RBI fielder's choice, which included an error by the Baylor 2nd baseman when attempting to turn the double-play.
TCU and Baylor scored one run apiece in the 2nd to keep the deficit the same heading into the 3rd inning. The Bears got on the board with an RBI single from Hunter Simmons, while the Frogs responded with an RBI fielder's choice by Brunson.
LaPour kept his pitch count relatively low in the middle innings as the Baylor lineup seemed to take an aggressive approach in the series opener.
In the 4th, the Bears led off the inning with a single by Wesley Jordan, but a nice double-play by the Frogs led to another scoreless inning. LaPour would then retire the next 15 batters leading all the way to the 9th inning.
Nolan Traeger extended the Frog lead in the 6th inning with a bases-loaded RBI single scoring Noah Franco from 2nd base.
One of the highlights of the Frog defense on the night was Anthony Silva's play to end the top half of the 7th inning. Moving to his left, the junior shortstop made a nice spinning play in shallow centerfield while throwing out the Baylor runner by multiple steps.
In the 8th, LaPour once again worked another quick inning adding 2 strikeouts to his total on the night in another 1-2-3 inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Cole Cramer showed out for the home crowd with his first homerun at Lupton this season. The homer extended the Frog lead to 6 heading into the 9th inning. Cramer ended the night going 3 for 4 at the plate accounting for 4 of TCU's runs.
LaPour got the nod from head coach Kirk Saarloos to begin the 9th inning as the ace looked for the complete game to open up the series. He began the 9th inning with a quick out, but quickly saw some adversity as the pitch count started to rise well into the triple digits.
LaPour seemed to be emptying the tank during his final inning when on pitches 111 and 112, the righty hit 100mph on the radar gun twice in a row. LaPour noted in the postgame presser that the feeling he got in the 9th was unlike anything he had experienced at Lupton Stadium.
After struggling to finish the job and walking a run in, Saarloos went to Kade Eudy out of the bullpen to seal the win for the Frogs. Eudy retired the only batter he faced with a flyout to right field for the final out.
Offensively for the Frogs, Jack Bell, Franco, and Traeger all recorded multi-hit games, with Brunson and Traeger both driving in 2 runs apiece. Brunson also walked 3 times during the game in 4 at-bats.
TCU Baseball is back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m. and will look for the series win against the Bears. Caedmon Parker will get the start on the mound for the Frogs. Make sure to get out to the ballpark on Saturday as TCU will be wearing their 2025 Ranas Cornudas uniforms.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach, Kirk Saarloos
TCU Starting Pitcher, Tommy LaPour
TCU 2nd Baseman, Cole Cramer
