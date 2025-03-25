TCU Baseball: UTRGV Preview
The TCU Horned Frogs are back at Lupton after a week away with a two-game mid-week set against UTRGV. The Horned Frogs are coming off their first conference series win of the season, where they took two of three from Texas Tech.
TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos is going with freshman Trever Baumler on the mound in game one against the Vaqueros. Baumler enters the contest with an 8.15 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts to go with it. Another freshman will start on Wednesday, as Zack James will be on the bump. James has a 7.84 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched and eight strikeouts to go with it. In his last three appearances, James has 5.2 innings pitched and has only allowed two runs.
UTRGV is coming off a 2-1 series loss to Houston Christian, but they are 4-1 in mid-week games with wins over DBU and Houston. As a team, the Vaqueros are hitting .314 and have a team ERA of 3.68. Seven of their nine starters are hitting over .300 on the season. They are averaging 8.6 runs a game and have scored ten or more runs ten times this season.
Armani Raygoza is pacing the team with a .378 batting average and eight home runs. The DH for Vaqueros has a 1.165 OPS with 31 hits and five doubles on the year. The sophomore leads the team in hits, with five walks and 17 strikeouts on the year.
The Horned Frogs will play two against UTRGV this week before going to Houston this weekend for their third Big 12 series. The mid-week games against the Vaqueros will be quad-one opportunities for the Frogs, as UTRGV is 15th in the latest RPI report.