TCU Women’s Basketball Looks To Stay Hot vs. Arizona

Off the heels of one of the most exhilarating finishes in recent TCU women’s basketball memory, the Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12) will look to keep up the momentum in their next contest against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 17. Given the recent gauntlet — or perhaps “tough stretch” would be a better way to phrase it — that Mark Campbell’s team has been forced to navigate over the past couple of weeks, this matchup against the Wildcats (10-6, 1-4) should provide TCU with a slight reprieve before it gears up for some more fearsome games down the line.

But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. First, let’s analyze what Arizona has going for it, what it has done up to this point, and how TCU can pick up its 18th victory of the season. While the Frogs have been dominant to this point, with the loss to Utah being the lone exception, there’s always the potential that a team, like the Utes, could pull off a stunner.

The Mickayla Perdue Show

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Mickayla Perdue speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

When traversing Tucson, Arizona, one might be on the lookout for some entertainment along the way. Of course, there’s always the men’s basketball team, which is No. 1 in the country at the moment and looks poised to be a national title contender. There’s also the football team, though its season is long finished. The third and final option (because there isn’t much else to do in Tucson, let’s be honest) is the Mickayla Perdue Show. If you haven’t heard of it, don’t fret. Perhaps you’ve heard of it by its alternate title: Arizona women’s basketball.

That’s right. Without Perdue, a senior guard who transferred in from Cleveland before the season, Arizona women’s basketball is nothing. Her 17.1 points per game, nearly five points higher than the next closest player on the roster, have single-handedly propelled the Wildcats throughout the 2025-26 season. Any success Arizona wishes to have hinges on how well Perdue plays on a given night.

In other words, if TCU is able to slow her down, then it’s game over for the Wildcats. Even then, the strategy might be to let her get hers and instead focus on stopping the rest of the supporting cast, which is led by senior guard Noelani Cornfield and junior guard Tanyuel Welch. There’s also a world in which Perdue struggles — she scored just 13 points on 18.2% shooting last time out against BYU and put up only nine points against Texas Tech the game before — opening the door for TCU to completely stomp out Arizona like a tiny bug on the hot Tucson pavement.

Conference Play Hasn’t Been Kind to Arizona

To this point, Arizona’s lone Big 12 victory came in a home bout against BYU on Jan. 6. Other than that win, the Wildcats have fallen in every other conference matchup. Add in two nonconference losses to Southern and New Mexico back in early December, and Arizona’s resume isn’t all that impressive.

On paper, this should be a rout for the Horned Frogs. The game is at Schollmaier Arena, which means TCU will have a decisive home-court advantage. It also has a clear talent edge. But this is college basketball, and weird things are always possible. Still, it’s tough to imagine Olivia Miles, Marta Suarez, and the rest of the crew faltering in this spot.

TCU’s contest with Arizona will tip off at 4 p.m. CDT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

