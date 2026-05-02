The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys traded blows in Stillwater all night long in a high-scoring Game 1. The slugfest, however, left the Horned Frogs stunned as it ended in a dramatic walk-off bomb. The Cowboys came from behind to take Game 1 of the series, 7-6, putting the Horned Frogs in a hole heading into the rest of the series.

What Transpired In Stillwater Tonight

TCU Horned Frogs baseball turned to Trever Baumler for the start Friday night after Tommy LaPour was a late scratch. Baumler got off to a shaky start as the Oklahoma State Cowboys jumped on top early. In the second inning, Aidan Meola doubled to right-center, scoring Brock Thompson and Kollin Ritchie.

Ritchie returned to the plate in the third inning to continue what became a monster night for the Oklahoma State star, launching a solo shot to deep right field for his 23rd home run of the season. At that point, the game looked like it could get out of hand, especially with the way Oklahoma State starter Ethan Lund was pitching.

However, Chase Brunson and the Frogs answered back. Brunson crushed a two-run homer to left field, driving in Sawyer Strosnider and pulling TCU within one at 3-2. The Horned Frogs looked like they had flipped the momentum in the fifth inning when Nolan Traeger launched a three-run bomb to score Brunson and Cole Cramer, giving TCU a 5-3 lead. Brady Dallimore followed with a solo homer to left-center, his seventh of the season, extending the lead to 6-3.

Baumler’s night came to an end after four innings. He allowed four hits, four runs, one walk, and struck out four batters. Outside of the rocky start, the freshman settled in nicely and kept the Frogs in the game.

Things appeared to be trending upward for TCU, but momentum quickly shifted. Mason Brassfield took over on the mound and looked sharp early, striking out three batters in the fifth inning. Oklahoma State responded immediately, though, with a solo home run from Danny Wallace to cut the lead to 6-4. Later in the inning, Meola reached on an infield single, allowing Ritchie to score on a throwing error by Brassfield. The costly mistake trimmed the lead to one run.

OSU gets a run on an errant throw to make it a 6-5 ballgame. Brassfield gets a strikeout to strand the tying run at third#GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/0aD14Sj6d1 — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) May 2, 2026

Despite the error, Brassfield bounced back and looked strong over the next two innings. But in the seventh, Ritchie struck again, blasting his second homer of the night and third run scored to tie the game at six. Brassfield finished with a productive outing, throwing 3.1 innings while allowing four hits, two runs, only one earned, and recording five strikeouts.

TCU then turned to Nate Stern, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Would like to officially nominate @Nate_strn12 for president for this performance out of the bullpen.#FrogballUSA



pic.twitter.com/ESl6GWaqWB — Carson-wersal (@WersalCarsonKF) May 2, 2026

But in the ninth inning, Stern had to face Ritchie once again, and the Oklahoma State slugger delivered the final blow, crushing his 25th home run of the season, and third of the night, to walk it off.

HOMER x3



Kollin Ritchie ends the night with his third home run of the game#GoPokes | @RitchieKollin pic.twitter.com/VdmODyP3Og — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 2, 2026

What Went Wrong For The Frogs?

It was a solid night at the plate for the TCU Horned Frogs, but two throwing errors by Mason Brassfield at first base proved to be extremely costly. While the mistakes did not immediately show on the scoreboard, they eventually came back to haunt the Frogs in Stillwater as the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball stormed back late in the game. Errors have plagued TCU all season long, and that issue continued Friday night.

Despite the home run surge from the Frogs, one key bat was noticeably quiet: Sawyer Strosnider. The TCU star never seemed to find his rhythm, finishing 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. That is not the kind of production the Frogs need from one of their top hitters if they hope to win the series.

However, it was not all on Strosnider. Several other key names in the lineup were also largely absent offensively, including Cole Cramer, Jack Bell, and Preston Gamster, who combined for no hits on the night. As a team, TCU struck out 17 times, allowing Oklahoma State’s pitching staff to shut the door late in the game. If the Frogs want to bounce back in the series, limiting strikeouts, especially with runners on base, will be crucial.

How Do The Frogs Bounce Back From This One?

The answer is simple: forget it and move on. TCU Horned Frogs baseball must have a short-term memory with a full weekend still ahead and their two best starters yet to take the mound. The Frogs need to focus on resting, avoiding costly mistakes, and playing cleaner baseball moving forward.

They also need their top hitters to step up offensively, while the bullpen must find ways to shut the door when opportunities to win are right in front of them.

Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball, who sit right behind TCU Horned Frogs baseball in the Big 12 standings, moved even closer with Friday night’s win. The Frogs must find a way to win the series if they want to remain ahead of the Cowboys in the conference race.

Game 2 Info

Game 2 between the TCU Horned Frogs baseball and the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball will take place tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. in Stillwater. Lance Davis is expected to take the mound for the Frogs as they look to even the series. The game can be seen on ESPN+.