Kirk Saarloos and the TCU Horned Frogs baseball team are looking really good as of late, riding a seven-game winning streak. The team appears to be clicking at the perfect time, with both the pitching and hitting finding their rhythm as postseason play inches closer.

The Horned Frogs took care of business this past week by sweeping the Houston Cougars before getting the final laugh against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Wednesday in a run-rule victory. This is exactly the type of momentum TCU needed heading into the final stretch of the season.

Of course, the Frogs don't need to celebrate just yet. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played, but Horned Frog Nation should feel super encouraged by what this team has shown recently. If TCU continues trending in the right direction, they have the potential to become one of the most dangerous teams in the country heading into postseason play.

For now, though, all the focus will turn to this weekend's massive Big 12 series. TCU (29-15, 13-8 Big 12) will head to Stillwater for a big-time series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (28-17, 11-10 Big 12), who sit just behind the Frogs in the conference standings. With the Big 12 race incredibly tight, every win and loss matters and carries a major weight at this point in the season.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest keys TCU will need to win this series.

Win the Starting Pitching Matchups: Can Tommy LaPour’s Return Make a Difference?

The long-anticipated return of Tommy LaPour to the starting rotation is finally here, and it could not come at a better time for the TCU Horned Frogs baseball. Trever Baumler did a solid job filling the gap during LaPour’s absence, but this team becomes even more dangerous with its ace back on the mound.

With LaPour returning, TCU now has three strong starting options heading into the final stretch of the season. It also allows the Frogs to move arms like Baumler into long-relief situations, which only strengthens and adds depth to the bullpen. The return of just one player can completely change the look of the pitching staff, and that is exactly what LaPour will bring to the Horned Frogs.

This weekend may not look exactly like the version of LaPour fans are used to seeing, as he could be limited to only a few innings in his first start back. Still, it will be a refreshing sight for Horned Frog fans to see the ace return to the mound and fire that speedy fastball once again.

The weekend matchup should make for some solid pitching, as both the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU feature talented starting rotations capable of keeping games close throughout the series.

Likely Starting Matchups

Friday: Tommy LaPour (3.00 ERA) vs Ethan Lund (5.47 ERA)

Saturday: Lance Davis (4.82 ERA) vs Stormy Rhodes (3.76 ERA)

Sunday: Zack James (2.36 ERA) vs Brennan Phillips (7.88 ERA)

Sawyer Strosnider Finding His Rhythm Could Fuel the Entire TCU Offense

The offense for the Frogs has been on fire as a whole lately, and the numbers and climbing back quickly. Over the last 20 games, TCU has smoked 33 home runs, pushing their season total to 56 homers.

The Frogs are starting to show elite plate discipline, waiting on their pitch. They rank tied for 17th nationally with 253 walks on the year due to their patient approach. This patience has translated into consistent pressure on the base paths.

Even more impressive, TCU has added 36 extra-base hits over the last eight games alone, including 14 against the Houston Cougars and six more against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Overall, the lineup is hitting .280 as a team and is finding its groove at the perfect time. It will only become more dangerous as Sawyer Strosnider appears to have rediscovered his rhythm after a slight slump. Over the last three games, he has caught fire, going 5-for-12 with two home runs against UT Arlington Mavericks. If he can fully lock back into his timing, it only raises the ceiling of this offense even higher.

our guy, Stro 💪



tonight:

2 home runs

3 RBI

4th career multi-HR game

100th career game played #GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/ACNbOPEihg — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 30, 2026

That becomes even more dangerous when paired with the recent surge from hitters like Cole Cramer, Jack Bell, and Robb Liddington, all of whom have been finding their own offensive rhythm at the same time. When multiple parts of the lineup are producing like this, there’s very little margin for opposing pitchers.

The TCU Horned Frogs have too much offensive firepower and depth to be slowed down when they are all on.

The Bullpen Must Finish Games Strong and Protect Leads

The bullpen has been super steady for the most part this season, and with the return of LaPour they will gain another big long relief arm out of Trever Baumler, which will only help. The pitching staff for the TCU Horned Frogs has been absolutely rolling through April, putting together a solid 11-5 record during the month with a strong 3.38 ERA. This just shows how consistent the group has been.

The success has been led by Tanner Sagouspe, who has been dominant, holding opponents scoreless in five straight appearances. He has now struck out 12 batters across six innings during that stretch. His elite pitching has given TCU a reliable late-inning weapon and closer.

Meanwhile, Walter Quinn continues to be one of the best and most heavily used relievers in the country, making his 23rd appearance this past Friday, a mark that ties him for 12th nationally. He has been a great option for setup. This 1-2 punch has been able to close out games very nicely.

Altogether, the Frogs’ pitching depth and momentum have been a major reason why the Frogs are on a roll.

Force Oklahoma State to Earn Everything

The Frogs cannot give up free passes, especially to a solid program like the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The TCU Horned Frogs have had 45 errors this season, which is pretty high. They must eliminate these to increase their odds. Their defense is way too good, and they have way too many veterans to make these mistakes.

This is an area they must cut down on before heading into the postseason.

Weekend Schedule

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday and can be seen on ESPN+.

Game 2: Saturday @ 6 PM

Game 3: Sunday @ 1 PM.

Join the Conversation on KillerFrogs

TCU fans have seen flashes of greatness and times that haven't been so great... but the Frogs are on fire as of late. Will they keep it up this weekend? Jump into the discussion on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum and let us know what you're watching for as TCU travels to take on Oklahoma State. Have we turned the corner, or is it more of a fluke? Let's hear it.