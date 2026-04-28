Where Will TCU Baseball Finish in the Big 12? Best Case, Worst Case, and Most Likely Paths

The preseason hype was real. Every Big 12 head coach picked TCU to win the conference title. The Horned Frogs entered 2026 as the preseason favorite, receiving all 13 possible first-place votes, the sixth time in program history they've earned that distinction. Ace Tommy LaPour was healthy. Sawyer Strosnider was back and better. The Frogs had high expectations for the season, but then reality happened

As of today, TCU sits at 28-15 overall and 13-8 in Big 12 play, tied for fourth place with West Virginia in the conference standings. This isn't a disaster, but it's also not what "unanimous preseason favorite" was supposed to look like. The Frogs spent most of spring without LaPour, who missed extended time with an injury, and dropped a series to Arizona that knocked them down the rankings at a pivotal moment.

There are nine conference games left in the regular season, and the race is genuinely open. Kansas leads the conference and holds a three-game lead in the standings, but the rest of the league is tightly packed with teams capable of shuffling quickly week to week. So what does TCU's ceiling look like? What's the floor? And what's the realistic landing spot?

Best Case: A Top-Two Seed, a Bye, and a Title Run

The best-case scenario requires two things to go right: TCU wins its remaining series, and Kansas stumbles. The Jayhawks are at the top of the standings, but they still have road tests left, and college baseball is chaos. If TCU wins the games they need to, finishing something like 19-11 or 20-10 in conference play, it's mathematically achievable.

2026 TCU Baseball vs Houston at Lupton Stadium: Frogs cheering | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

This would matter enormously come tournament time. The 2026 Big 12 Tournament showcases the top 12 teams in the conference and runs May 20-23 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona. The top four seeds earn first-round byes in the single-elimination format, which is the most valuable thing a team can carry into the tournament.

The best case isn't just a top seed, it's getting there with LaPour fully locked in. The ace returned from injury against Houston this past weekend, pitching one inning and reaching 99 MPH on his fastball in a seven-inning victory Sunday. If he's healthy for a May stretch run, TCU becomes as dangerous as anyone in the country. Zack James has also been sneaky good, going 6-0 with just one run allowed across his last 27 innings pitched over four starts. A rotation with both LaPour and James clicking at the same time is a real championship engine.

In this scenario, TCU earns a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, gets the bye, and enters the bracket in a position to make a deep run towards a Big 12 Tournament Title.

Worst Case: The Bubble and a Midweek Regional

The floor isn't catastrophic, but it's uncomfortable. TCU's remaining schedule includes a road trip to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, and Big 12 play can turn ugly fast. A couple of dropped series, one bad pitching weekend, one offensive drought, and the Frogs could slide from tied-for-fourth into the 6-through-8 range of the conference standings.

Tommy LaPour makes a much anticipated appearance in Sunday game vs Houston | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

That would mean entering Surprise as a lower seed, opening tournament play on Day 1 against a team they'd rather avoid, and needing to run through multiple single-elimination games to reach the final. A first-round loss there, after a so-so regular season, would produce real questions about the NCAA Tournament seeding.

The good news is that even a mediocre finish likely still produces an at-large NCAA bid. Last season, TCU was one of a record-tying eight Big 12 teams to earn tournament bids, showing how deep and nationally respected the conference is. But there's a meaningful difference between hosting a regional and being sent to a hostile environment as a lower seed. This happened for the Frogs last season; they were eliminated in the Corvallis regional after losing to USC and top-ranked Oregon State

Most Likely: Third or Fourth, and a Deep May

The realistic scenario looks a lot like last year. In 2025, TCU finished third in the Big 12 at 19-11 in conference play, earned the No. 3 seed at the tournament, and made the championship game before falling to Arizona 2-1 in 10 innings. This is what the program is fond of, not the cleanest regular-season finish, but a team that peaks at the right time.

TCU has now won five straight conference games, and the sweep of Houston shows the kind of run-scoring capability that makes them dangerous. Preston Gamster stepped it up with a huge game against Baylor, Colton Griffin has been consistent at the top of the lineup, and Chase Brunson continues to deliver a clutch hit after clutch hit.

2026 TCU Baseball vs Houston_Griffin and Cramer | Emma Swinney for KillerFrogs.com

Third or fourth place in the final standings would give the Frogs a first-round bye, a manageable side of the bracket, and a shot at another deep tournament run. It would also almost certainly mean an NCAA Tournament bid with at minimum a favorable travel draw.

What It All Means

The Frogs enter the final stretch in a familiar position: good enough to win it all, inconsistent enough to make it interesting. LaPour's return is the biggest variable. A healthy ace changes everything. The upcoming road trip to Oklahoma State, one of the conference's weaker teams this year, is an opportunity to build momentum heading into the end of the season.

The most likely outcome is a conference finish somewhere between second and fifth, a bid to Surprise Stadium with seeding that gives them a real path to the final, and a rotation that's either peaking or still finding itself. In a conference this deep, that's enough to make a run. It's also enough to go home early.

Key Dates

Event Date Conference Tournaments Begin May 19 NCAA Selection Show May 25 Regionals May 29-June 1 Super Regionals June 5-8 College World Series June 12-22

Since joining the Big 12 in 2013, TCU has claimed four conference tournament championships. Another May awaits. The Frogs are right where they need to be; they just have to finish the job.

Frogs take on Oklahoma State this weekend in Stillwater. While the Cowboys sit towards the bottom of the Big 12 standings, they have been clawing their way back up as of late.