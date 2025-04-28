TCU Falls 6-3 in Series Finale Against Baylor
After clinching the series following Saturday’s win, the TCU Horned Frogs (31-13, 14-7 Big 12) fell to the Baylor Bears (26-17, 9-12 Big 12) in Sunday’s series finale.
It was a sluggish start to the series for Baylor’s bats as the Frogs held them to going 11-for-63 (.174) through the first two games. On Sunday, though, the Bears found a groove and salvaged the contest.
TCU took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after Karson Bowen reached with a leadoff double. Sawyer Strosnider laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Bowen to third before Cole Cramer scratched in the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly. The Frogs flawlessly executed in the first inning and gave starting pitcher Trever Baumler an early cushion.
Baumler was efficient through the first two innings, needing just 20 pitches and facing one over the minimum. But the freshman pitched in traffic in the third inning after allowing five of the first six Baylor batters to reach.
Ty Johnson led off with a single before Enzo Apodaca was hit by a pitch. The Bears tied the ballgame at 1-1 when Travis Sanders singled up the middle. Baylor then took the lead after Tyriq Kemp singled through the right side and Hunter Simmons knocked in a pair on a triple to take a 4-1 lead.
Simmons’ line-drive triple to right field resulted in Strosnider crashing into the fence. Following the play, Strosnider immediately ran off the field and into the TCU dugout, covering his face with his cap, and was replaced by Isaac Cadena.
Baumler was taken out after just three innings where he allowed four runs on five hits.
The Frogs cut the deficit to one after scoring a pair in the fourth inning. Anthony Silva looped an RBI single into left field before Bowen scratched a run across on an infield single, making it a 4-3 ballgame.
Just as the Frogs ate into the deficit, the Bears reestablished their cushion. In two strike count with two outs Johnson singled off Mason Brassfield, scoring Wesley Jordan and Pearson Riebock to take a 6-3 lead.
Despite allowing the two runs, Brassfield tossed a gem in relief, including six dominant innings where he struck out six. It was his second longest outing of the season and he tossed a career-high 86 pitches.
The Frogs were stymied by Baylor’s Lucas Davenport and Gabe Craig, who combined for 5 ⅔ scoreless innings, striking out seven Horned Frogs and allowing four hits. TCU struck out 11 times on Sunday, including six of the last seven outs of the ballgame.
Baumler falls to a 2-4 record on the season with a 6.62 ERA.
Bright Spots:
On an individual basis, Tommy LaPour continues to make his case as one of the best pitchers in the nation following a tremendous outing on Friday. A season-high 123 pitches through 8 ⅔ innings set the tone for the rest of this weekend series.
LaPour ranks first among qualified Big 12 pitchers with the lowest ERA at 2.14.
As a team, the Frogs found a variety of ways to get on base throughout this weekend series. TCU walked 15 times and outhit Baylor 35 to 22.
Chase Brunson went 2-for-7 with six walks. Cole Cramer swung a hot bat and went 5-for-9 with four walks.
Concerns:
While the Frogs found ways to get aboard and scratch across runs, they stranded 34 men on base, including nine in Sunday’s series finale–four of which were in scoring position.
Another concern for the Frogs remains in the starting rotation as the role of the Sunday starter has yet to be filled. At this point in the season with nine conference games left, TCU still doesn’t have a set weekend rotation.
What’s Next?
The Frogs will have a day off before hosting UT Arlington (14-26, 6-9 WAC) on Tuesday night. TCU last faced the Mavericks on Apr. 8 when they lost 6-4 at Clay Gould Ballpark. UT Arlington is coming off a road series loss to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
First pitch slated for 6 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ and the radio call available on 88.7 KTCU The Choice.