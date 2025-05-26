Killer Frogs

TCU Heads To Corvallis Regional, Set To Face Oregon State, USC, Saint Mary's

The Horned Frogs will travel to Corvallis in the NCAA Baseball Tournament regional round. How will TCU fare with a spot in the Super Regionals up for grab?

Brett Gibbons

Feb 22, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks play the TCU Horned Frogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 2 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks play the TCU Horned Frogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series presented by Kubota Weekend 2 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Pack your bags, TCU Horned Frogs fans – your baseball team is headed to the Corvallis Regional. The Oregon State Beavers (41-12-1) host as the No. 8 national seed. No. 2 seed TCU faces the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (35-21) in the opening game and will also compete with the No. 4 regional seed Saint Mary's Gaels (35-24). TCU returns to the NCAA D-I Baseball Tournament after watching from home last year.

The Corvallis Regional begins play on May 30 and concludes on June 2. Exact game and TV matchups are TBA.

Big 12 Runner-Up TCU Lands In Corvallis Regional

A 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arizona likely cost TCU a regional host bid. It's the first time since 1999 that the Big 12 tournament champion did not host a regional; the Wildcats find themselves as the No. 2 regional seed in Eugene. For the Horned Frogs, missing out on that bid is a disappointment.

Oregon State proved to be extremely difficult to beat at Goss Stadium this season. The Beavers logged a 17-2 record, dropping one contest to UC Irvine (a 41-15 tournament team) and another to the No. 12 national seed Oregon back in April.

TCU's first foe, USC, logged a strong road record, finishing 17-9. The Trojans were named one of the last four teams in over options like UConn and Troy.

Last time in the tournament, TCU went 3-0 in the Fayetteville Regional and punched a ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.

Corvallis Regional at a Glance

TEAM

RECORD

ROAD RECORD

RPI

DSR

Oregon State

42-12-1

17-2*

7

20

TCU

38-19

14-8

17

21

USC

35-21

17-9

44

47

Saint Mary's

35-24

17-13

89

80

*Oregon State's home record since they are hosting.

Corvallis Regional Schedule

No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Saint Mary's: TBA
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 USC: TBA

1/4 Winner vs. 2/3 Winner: TBA
1/4 Loser vs. 2/3 Loser: TBA

Regional Final 1: TBA
Regional Final 2 (if necessary): TBA

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all postseason baseball news.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brett Gibbons
BRETT GIBBONS

Brett is an avid sports traveler and former Division-I football recruiter for Bowling Green and Texas State. He’s covered college sports for Fansided, Stadium Journey, and several independent outlets over the past five years. A graduate of BGSU, Brett currently works on-site at Google as a project lead for content curation products.

Home/Baseball