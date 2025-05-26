TCU Heads To Corvallis Regional, Set To Face Oregon State, USC, Saint Mary's
Pack your bags, TCU Horned Frogs fans – your baseball team is headed to the Corvallis Regional. The Oregon State Beavers (41-12-1) host as the No. 8 national seed. No. 2 seed TCU faces the No. 3 seed USC Trojans (35-21) in the opening game and will also compete with the No. 4 regional seed Saint Mary's Gaels (35-24). TCU returns to the NCAA D-I Baseball Tournament after watching from home last year.
The Corvallis Regional begins play on May 30 and concludes on June 2. Exact game and TV matchups are TBA.
Big 12 Runner-Up TCU Lands In Corvallis Regional
A 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arizona likely cost TCU a regional host bid. It's the first time since 1999 that the Big 12 tournament champion did not host a regional; the Wildcats find themselves as the No. 2 regional seed in Eugene. For the Horned Frogs, missing out on that bid is a disappointment.
Oregon State proved to be extremely difficult to beat at Goss Stadium this season. The Beavers logged a 17-2 record, dropping one contest to UC Irvine (a 41-15 tournament team) and another to the No. 12 national seed Oregon back in April.
TCU's first foe, USC, logged a strong road record, finishing 17-9. The Trojans were named one of the last four teams in over options like UConn and Troy.
Last time in the tournament, TCU went 3-0 in the Fayetteville Regional and punched a ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.
Corvallis Regional at a Glance
TEAM
RECORD
ROAD RECORD
RPI
DSR
Oregon State
42-12-1
17-2*
7
20
TCU
38-19
14-8
17
21
USC
35-21
17-9
44
47
Saint Mary's
35-24
17-13
89
80
*Oregon State's home record since they are hosting.
Corvallis Regional Schedule
No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Saint Mary's: TBA
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 USC: TBA
1/4 Winner vs. 2/3 Winner: TBA
1/4 Loser vs. 2/3 Loser: TBA
Regional Final 1: TBA
Regional Final 2 (if necessary): TBA
