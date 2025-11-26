Marta Suarez Named Big 12 Player of the Week
Marta Suarez has been named Big 12 Player of the Week after a dominant two-game stretch that reinforced her status as one of the most complete players in college basketball. The TCU forward averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in wins over Tarleton State and UT Rio Grande Valley.
She opened the week with a commanding effort in TCU’s 80–32 win over Tarleton State on Thursday. Suarez posted her first of two double-doubles, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds while setting the tone for a game the Frogs controlled from start to finish.
Her performance on Sunday against UTRGV raised the bar even higher. In a 93–57 victory, the 6-foot-3 stretch forward erupted for a season-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists, and a career-best six made three-pointers, showcasing her ability to score at all three levels.
Since arriving in Fort Worth, Suarez has been one of the engines driving Mark Campbell’s high-powered offense. She is averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season, and is a perfect fit as a stretch forward for what MC's offense needs.
Statistically, she is in rare company on the national stage. Suarez is one of just six players in the country averaging at least 19 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent or better from three-point range, an elite balance that makes her a matchup nightmare.
Her production has only continued to trend upward as TCU’s schedule has strengthened. Suarez poured in 26 points during the Frogs’ marquee 69–59 road win over No. 10 NC State, and over her last three outings, she is averaging 23 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while playing with tremendous confidence.
The weekly honor continues a growing period of recognition for both Suarez and the TCU program. She becomes the eighth player in program history to earn Big 12 Player of the Week, and notably, 10 of TCU’s 18 total selections have come in the last three seasons under Campbell, underscoring the program’s rise.
Suarez’s individual success has also propelled her into national draft conversations. Her combination of size, shooting touch, and playmaking has led many evaluators to project her as a potential first-round pick in next year’s WNBA Draft.
The momentum surrounding Suarez will carry into a major test for Feast Week. No. 8 TCU travels to the Cancun Challenge, opening against Richmond on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT before facing UAB on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT as the Frogs look to extend their strong start.