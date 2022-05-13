TCU Baseball Closes Conference Play With Series At Kansas

All that stands between #20 TCU baseball and the Big 12 Tournament is seven games. This weekend, the Frogs head up I-35 to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (20-29, 4-14). First pitch is Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

River Ridings steps out of his usual relief role Friday and gets his first start. Ridings has 10 saves on the season, most in the Big 12, and has a 4.34 ERA. He takes on Kansas' Daniel Hegarty, who leads the Jayhawks in wins (six) and ERA (4.38).

Marcelo Perez (2-1) takes the mound first Saturday and Sunday's starter is yet to be announced. This is Perez' sixth start this season, where he'd registered a 4.71 ERA.

Luke Boyers and Tommy Sacco are nursing 17-game and nine-game streaks reaching base safely, respectively. Seven of Boyers' last 10 hits have turned into extra bases, including three home runs. Since April 8, Sacco is batting .384 with five home runs.

Since joining the Big 12 for baseball in 2013, TCU has won seven of eight series over Kansas, including taking two of three games last year. The Frogs are 6-2 on the road against the Jayhawks and are 3-0 in series held in Lawrence.

TCU is a game and a half back of first place behind Oklahoma State for the Big 12 lead. The Pokes have a series against #9 Texas Tech this weekend then close out their year with Baylor.

First pitch times:

Friday, May 13, 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, May 14, 2:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, May 15, 2:00 p.m. CT

All games can be streamed on ESPN+ and streamed on 88.7 FM KTCU.

