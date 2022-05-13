Skip to main content
TCU Baseball Closes Conference Play With Series At Kansas

With tournament play on the doorstep, TCU closes regular season conference play with a three-game stint at Kansas.

TCU Baseball Twitter @TCU_Baseball

All that stands between #20 TCU baseball and the Big 12 Tournament is seven games. This weekend, the Frogs head up I-35 to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks (20-29, 4-14). First pitch is Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

River Ridings steps out of his usual relief role Friday and gets his first start. Ridings has 10 saves on the season, most in the Big 12, and has a 4.34 ERA. He takes on Kansas' Daniel Hegarty, who leads the Jayhawks in wins (six) and ERA (4.38).

Marcelo Perez (2-1) takes the mound first Saturday and Sunday's starter is yet to be announced. This is Perez' sixth start this season, where he'd registered a 4.71 ERA.

Luke Boyers and Tommy Sacco are nursing 17-game and nine-game streaks reaching base safely, respectively. Seven of Boyers' last 10 hits have turned into extra bases, including three home runs. Since April 8, Sacco is batting .384 with five home runs.

Since joining the Big 12 for baseball in 2013, TCU has won seven of eight series over Kansas, including taking two of three games last year. The Frogs are 6-2 on the road against the Jayhawks and are 3-0 in series held in Lawrence.

TCU is a game and a half back of first place behind Oklahoma State for the Big 12 lead. The Pokes have a series against #9 Texas Tech this weekend then close out their year with Baylor.

First pitch times:

  • Friday, May 13, 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, May 14, 2:00 p.m. CT
  • Sunday, May 15, 2:00 p.m. CT

All games can be streamed on ESPN+ and streamed on 88.7 FM KTCU.

FScM6wPXIAItTIX
TCU men's tennis team
FRXCIY6VkAIykGk
TCU Baseball's David Bishop went 5-5 on Tuesday, May 10 in the game against Incarnate Word. His 9th inning hit tied the game forcing extra innings. And his walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the 11th gave TCU the win.
Cam Brown of TCU Baseball pitched in relief on Friday, May 6 for the win over Oklahoma.
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) and forward Xavier Cork (12) and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State Baseball
FRXZz1tVEAAsvEw
