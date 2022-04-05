Tough Week Behind, TCU Baseball Turns To Midweek Game Vs. UTA

Four losses last week to Abilene Christian, UTSA, and West Virginia wasn't the week TCU had in mind. The Frogs drop to 19-9 on the year, but managed to hang around in the top 25 ranking per D1 Baseball.

Coach Kirk Saarloos and the club are looking to bury that week in the sand and look ahead to getting back on track. TCU travels 30 minutes down I-30 to take on cross-town opponent UT Arlington (10-17, 4-5). First pitch is Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Freshman Caedmon Parker gets his third start of the year, splitting his last two outings with Abilene Christian. Parker (1-1) pitched three innings in each of his starts this year, allowing two runs in the first outing and four in the second. He faces off against UTA freshman Gray Bailey.

This is the second time the Frogs will meet the Mustangs, with one more meeting scheduled for April 19. TCU won the first game at home by a score of 8-5. The Frogs have an all-time record of 110-60-1 against UTA, but are just 36-34-1 at Clay Gould Ballpark. Since Coach Saarloos has been with the team, TCU is 9-2 on the road against UTA.

David Bishop looks to extend his streak of reaching base safely, which he has done in all 28 games this season. He is also second in the Big 12 with 37 RBI (17th nationally).

River Ridings picked up a save in TCU's last win over UTA. Ridings is fourth in the nation with eight saves so far on the season. He's rarely been called on for midweek action, with Washington grad transfer Tommy Vail being the midweek closer of late.

You can stream this game on ESPN+ or listen live on 88.7 FM KTCU.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.