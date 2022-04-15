Skip to main content
TCU Baseball:  Man On Fire

Tommy Sacco has been named Shortstop of the Week

TCU Athletics

The College Baseball Foundation has named TCU's Tommy Sacco Shortstop of the Week.  Sacco, a senior, went 7-12 through four games last week. In TCU's upset over #7 Texas last Saturday, Sacco alone contributed two doubles and two stolen bases.  Additionally, he managed one RBI and one BB, all of which helped the Frogs bury the Horns in the sand, with a 7-5 final. 

In the Saturday and Sunday games, he reached base nine times and went 6-10 in the series against Texas.  On Sunday's game he went 2-2, with one double and two BBs.  

On Tuesday, against DBU, he had four at bats, with one hit (a triple).  

Sacco's incendiary game shows no sign of cooling.  On Thursday, against No. 4 Texas Tech, Sacco pulled off a double and a spectacular home run that threatened to collapse the stands, such was the reception from the Horned Frogs crowd.  All told, he went 2-3 against the Red Raiders, with one BB.  His standalone performance proved essential in TCU's 7-4 win.  

The news should come all the sweeter to Sacco considering last season's slump, well documented by the Star-Telegram.  According to his father, " . . . he (Sacco) never had to deal with that kind of failure.  It was a wonderful learning lessen, even though it was very painful to go through." 

2021's frustration goaded Sacco back to the batting cage in his native Arizona, where his father, a college baseball veteran of the University of Miami, and former Major League ace, Lou Frazier, helped him rediscover his confidence in the batter's box.  

All that hard work has clearly paid off, in spades.  No doubt, Tom Sacco Jr. and Sr. have much to celebrate this season. 

Congratulations, Mr. Sacco. 

