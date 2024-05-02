WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 21: TCU Takes The First Step To Turning Their Season Around
KillerFrogs Writers JD and Carson discuss the recent series win over Kansas State and if it is a sign of things to come with the team turning the season around. Afterward, the duo previews the upcoming series against Baylor.
JD Andress and Carson Wersal discuss the big series win over Kansas State and how much of an impact it will have on the rest of the season after the TCU bats showed some signs of life. The do also talks around the Big 12 and how this weekend's matchups can have major ramifications on the conference tournament before turning their attention to the Horned Frogs matchup this weekend in Baylor.
