Men's Basketball: TCU Lands Transfer Trazarien White
TCU has added one of the best transfers in the portal. UNC Wilmington transfer Trazarien White announced Wednesday that he will be joining the Horned Frogs next season.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward averaged 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Seahawks last season, earning All-CAA First-Team honors. The Mansfield native will return home for his final year of eligibility, ultimately choosing TCU over Texas Tech.
White gives the Frogs a much-needed, bigger forward who is an elite scorer at all levels. He led UNC Wilmington in scoring last season, shooting 49.3% from the field and 39% from three-point range.
Ranked as the 53rd best player on 247Sports' overall portal rankings, White has the opportunity to be TCU's leading scorer and go-to guy next season. Look at him as an Emanuel Miller style replacement.
White is the fifth transfer to join TCU this offseason. He adds to guards Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds, Brendan Wenzel and RJ Jones as the newest group of Frogs.
Here is what the current 2024-25 depth chart looks like:
Starters
PG Frankie Collins
SG Noah Reynolds
SF Brendan Wenzel
PF Trazarien White
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench
G RJ Jones
G Jace Posey
F Isaiah Manning
G/F Micah Robinson
F David Punch
F/C Malick Diallo
G Ashton Simmons
G/F Tyler Lundblade
G Cole Despie
G Trey Stuart
Even with all the additions, Jamie Dixon and staff still have one more scholarship spot to work with.
It would make sense to target another big to fill a need, but the Frogs have recently been in contact with Miami guard transfer Wooga Poplar.
No visits have been scheduled so keep an eye out for activity in the near future.
The Frogs have done an exceptional job in the transfer portal and will be very competitive in the Big 12 this season. An interesting combination of freshman and seniors sets TCU up well for not just next season but the coming years.
