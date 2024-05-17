Men’s Tennis: TCU Advances to National Semifinals
No. 4 TCU (26-4) dominated No. 5 Kentucky (27-3) its quarterfinal dual in the 2024 NCAA D1 Men’s Tennis Championship on Thursday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs swept the Wildcats 5-0.
With the win, TCU once again advances to the national semifinals, where they will play a familiar foe on Saturday – No. 1 Ohio State (34-1). The Buckeyes defeated TCU last year in the NCAA semifinals 4-0 before falling to Virginia in the national championship. Ohio State was also the team that deprived TCU of three-peating in the ITA Indoor National Championship, as the Buckeyes defeated TCU 4-3 in February to win that crown.
Ohio State has dropped only one dual this season – a nonconference road match in Austin to Texas. TCU has dropped four duals this season – two to Texas, the one to Ohio State in the ITA Indoor Natty, and another to Oklahoma.
No. 2 Texas (28-3) is also in Stillwater for the National Championships. If they get past No. 7 Tennessee (24-6) in Thursday’s quarterfinal, they could potentially face No. 3 Virginia (25-5) in Saturday's semifinal, also a rematch of last year’s semifinal.
TCU looked dominating in their win over Kentucky on Thursday. The Horned Frogs have not dropped a point in eight consecutive NCAA Regional matches, producing a combined 33-0 margin of victory in a streak that dates back to 2021-22. TCU has also lost only three sets this entire NCAA tournament. TCU is now 55-33 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA Men’s Tennis Quarterfinals – Doubles – TCU Won
TCU made it look easy on the doubles courts. On Court Three, the duo of Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted breezed to a 6-4 win over Jaden Weekes and Eli Stephenson that only took 14 minutes to play.
Sebastian Gorzny and Jack Pinnington, on Court Two, clinched the doubles point for TCU with a 6-3 win over Taha Baadi and Jack Loutit.
Jake Fearnley and Pedro Vives were up 5-4 in their set on Court One when the doubles point was won.
This season, TCU is now 21-9 in doubles and is 19-2 when winning the doubles point
NCAA Men’s Tennis Quarterfinals - Singles - TCU 4 – Kentucky 0
TCU won five of the six first singles’ sets. The only first set TCU lost was a 7-5 tight battle on Court Six. With the doubles point secured and five first set wins, the deck seemed stacked for Kentucky. And the Horned Frogs played with an intensity that never gave Kentucky a chance.
Maxted was the first to win his match on Court Four. He defeated Charlelie Cosnet in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Gorzny was behind 1-4 in his first set before he won five straight games to win it 6-4 over Loutit on Court Five. He would match that score in the second set to give TCU a 3-0 score.
The victory was cinched with simultaneous straight-set victories on Courts One and Two, thus the final score of 5-0. Pinnington won 6-4, 6-3. As he won, Fearnley also won 6-3, 7-5.
Two singles courts were still in play when the dual was clinched. Vives won his first set 7-6 and was tied 4-4 when the dual ended. Tomas Jirousek lost his first set 5-7 and was on serve 2-3 in the second set.
NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship Schedule
All eight of the top national seeds won their Super Regionals to advance to the National Championships.
- 1 Ohio State defeated No. 8 Columbia 4-2
- No. 4 TCU defeated No. 5 Kentucky 5-0
- 5 p.m. – No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee
- 7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 6 Wake Forest
The semifinals will be played on Saturday, May 18:
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 TCU – 11 a.m.
- No. 2 Texas of No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia or No. 6 Wake Forest - 1:30 p.m.
The national championship match will be played on Sunday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.