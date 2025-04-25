Killer Frogs

Week 11 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections Have TCU Still Hosting a Regional

This week's projection by D1Baseball has the Horned Frogs hosting Texas A&M, UTSA, and Wright State with a possible Super Regional with Texas. Who else makes this week's projections?

Barry Lewis

Jun 24, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; General signage before the game between the Florida Gators and the LSU / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Postseason baseball begins in just a few weeks. Sixty-four teams will begin postseason play with the hope of making it to Omaha.

The Horned Frogs (29-12, 12-6 Big 12), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Kansas and Arizona tied with the Horned Frogs. If the season were to end today, TCU is poised to not only make it back into the tournament but possibly also host a regional.

What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the 14 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, Arizona, TCU, and West Virginia are each projected to host Regionals.

Two teams TCU has played in midweek games, DBU and UTSA, are also projected to make the field. UTRGV, another midweek opponent, is a bubble team, but this week is projected to be one of the first five out and not make the tournament.

Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Big 12 Schools:

  • Arizona - Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be in Baton Rouge against No. 4 LSU.
  • Arizona State - Projected No. 3 in the Los Angeles Regional.
  • Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
  • Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
  • TCU - Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth. Their potential Super Regional would be in Austin against No. 1 Texas.
  • West Virginia - Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Fayetteville against No. 3 Arkansas.


TCU Non-Conference Opponents

  • Arkansas - No. 3 national seed
  • Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional.
  • UTRGV - Projected as one of the first five out and not make the tournament.
  • UTSA - Projected No. 3 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

  1. Austin Regional (Texas)
  2. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
  3. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
  4. Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
  5. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
  6. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
  7. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
  8. Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
  9. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
  10. Athens Regional (Georgia)
  11. Auburn Regional (Auburn)
  12. Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
  13. Tucson Regional (Arizona)
  14. Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
  15. Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
  16. Fort Worth Regional (TCU)

Projected Fort Worth Regional

  1. TCU
  2. Texas A&M
  3. UTSA
  4. Wright State (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Horizon League)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

• (1) Texas
• (4) LSU
• (5) Tennessee
• (8) Vanderbilt

Bracket Two

• (2) Clemson
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Florida State
• (7) Oregon State

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

