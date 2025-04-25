Week 11 NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections Have TCU Still Hosting a Regional
Postseason baseball begins in just a few weeks. Sixty-four teams will begin postseason play with the hope of making it to Omaha.
The Horned Frogs (29-12, 12-6 Big 12), who failed to make the tournament last year, are currently in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12. West Virginia is in the top spot, with Kansas and Arizona tied with the Horned Frogs. If the season were to end today, TCU is poised to not only make it back into the tournament but possibly also host a regional.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has six of the 14 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, and West Virginia. As of this week, Arizona, TCU, and West Virginia are each projected to host Regionals.
Two teams TCU has played in midweek games, DBU and UTSA, are also projected to make the field. UTRGV, another midweek opponent, is a bubble team, but this week is projected to be one of the first five out and not make the tournament.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Tucson. Their potential Super Regional would be in Baton Rouge against No. 4 LSU.
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 in the Los Angeles Regional.
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional. The Wildcats are currently projected as one of the last four teams to make it into the tournament.
- TCU - Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Fort Worth. Their potential Super Regional would be in Austin against No. 1 Texas.
- West Virginia - Projected No. 14 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Morgantown. Their potential Super Regional would be in Fayetteville against No. 3 Arkansas.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 3 national seed
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional.
- UTRGV - Projected as one of the first five out and not make the tournament.
- UTSA - Projected No. 3 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Tucson Regional (Arizona)
- Morgantown Regional (West Virginia)
- Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)
- Fort Worth Regional (TCU)
Projected Fort Worth Regional
- TCU
- Texas A&M
- UTSA
- Wright State (Automatic qualifier as projected winner of the Horizon League)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) LSU
• (5) Tennessee
• (8) Vanderbilt
Bracket Two
• (2) Clemson
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Florida State
• (7) Oregon State
