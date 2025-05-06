West Virginia and Arizona Are Only Big 12 Teams in Week 13 Baseball Polls
The TCU Horned Frogs (33-15, 15-9 Big 12) have fluctuated in and out of the polls all season. After losing the series this past weekend to Arizona, the Frogs find themselves tied for third place in the Big 12 standings and once again not ranked in any of the national polls. They are still receiving votes in two polls.
Meanwhile, with the win, Arizona is now ranked in all five polls. West Virginia is the only other Big 12 team ranked in the Week 13 polls.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams - Week 13:
- Arizona (33-14, 15-9) - No. 18 (Perfect Game), No. 22 (D1 Baseball), No. 23 (Baseball America and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 24 (NCBWA)
- Arizona State (32-17, 16-8) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Baylor (29-18, 10-14) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas (36-13, 15-9) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- TCU (33-15, 15-9) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia (39-7, 18-4)- No. 7 (Perfect Game), No. 9 (Baseball America), No. 12 (D1 Baseball), No. 13 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
TCU Non-conference Ranked Opponents - Week 13
- Arkansas (40-9) - No. 1 (NCBWA), No. 2 (Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 3 (Baseball America), and No. 7 (D1 Baseball)
- DBU (33-13) - No. 16 (Perfect Game), No. 20 (Baseball America), and No. 25( NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Michigan (30-17) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Southern Miss (35-13) - No. 21 (D1 Baseball) and No. 23 (NCBWA)
- UTRGV (33-15) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- UTSA (37-10) - No. 21 (Perfect Game) and receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
Nationally, for the first time in weeks, the No. 1 spot varies, depending on which poll you read. In the Baseball America and Perfect Game polls, Georgia (39-11) holds the top spot. Texas (38-8) remains at the top spot in the D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches Polls. Arkansas is in the top slot in the NCBWA poll.
In addition to those three, the remaining Top Five consists of Auburn, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, and Oregon, again depending on the poll.
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 13
1 - Georgia (39-11), up 3
2 - Texas (38-8), down 1
3 - Arkansas (40-9), up 7
4 - North Carolina (35-10), up 1
5 - Auburn (33-15), no change
6 - LSU (38-11), down 4
7 - Florida State (33-10), up 12
8 - Coastal Carolina (37-11), up 3
9 - West Virginia (39-7), down 1
10 - Oregon (33-13), up 2
20 - DBU (33-13), up 5
23 - Arizona (33-14), previously not ranked
D1Baseball Poll - Week 13
1 - Texas (38-8), no change
2 - Florida State (33-10), up 3
3 - LSU (38-11), down 1
4 - North Carolina (35-10), no change
5 - Oregon (33-13), up 1
6 - Georgia (39-11), up 3
7 - Arkansas (40-9), up 4
8 - Auburn (33-15), up 2
9 - Clemson (37-12), down 6
10 - Oregon State (34-12), down 3
12 - West Virginia (39-7), up 4
21 - Southern Miss (35-13), up 1
22 - Arizona (33-14), up 2
Dropped from rankings - Kansas (#25)
NCBWA Poll - Week 13
1 - Arkansas (40-9), up 5
2 - Texas (38-8), down 1
3 - LSU (38-11), up 1
4 - North Carolina (35-10), up 4
5 - Florida State (33-10), up 2
6 - Clemson (37-12), down 4
7 - Georgia (39-11), up 2
8 - Tennessee (37-11), down 3
9 - Oregon State (34-12), down 6
10 - Oregon (33-13), up 9
13 - West Virginia (39-7), down 3
23 - Southern Miss (35-13), up 1
24 - Arizona (33-14), down 2
25 - DBU (33-13), no change
Dropped from rankings -Kansas (#23)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, and TCU
Perfect Game Poll - Week 13
1 - Georgia (39-11), up 2
2 - Arkansas (40-9), up 10
3 - Texas (38-8), down 2
4 - LSU (38-11), down 2
5 - North Carolina (35-10), no change
6 - Oregon (33-13), no change
7 - West Virginia (39-7), down 3
8 - Auburn (33-15), up 1
9 - Florida State (33-10), up 4
10 - Clemson (37-12), down 2
16 - DBU (33-13), up 5
18 - Arizona (33-14), up 5
21 - UTSA (37-10), previously not ranked
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 13
1 - Texas (38-8), no change
2 - Arkansas (40-9), up 3
3 - Florida State (33-10), up 5
4 - LSU (38-11), down 2
5 - North Carolina (35-10), down 2
6 - Georgia (39-11), up 1
7 - Oregon (33-13), up 3
8 - Auburn (33-15), up 3
9 - Clemson (37-12), down 5
10 - Vanderbilt (34-14), up 5
13 - West Virginia (39-7), no change
21 - Southern Miss (35-13), up 2
23 - Arizona (33-14), up 1
25 - DBU (33-13), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Kansas (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas (#28), TCU (#30), Arizona State (#36)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
