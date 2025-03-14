Big 12 Men's Basketball - Houston, Texas Tech Finish at Top in Final Regular Season Power Rankings
The regular season is behind us. March Madness is coming next week. And the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship is underway in Kansas City. We know the final standings, and those set the seeding for the tournament. But where did each team finish in our weekly Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings?
Houston finished in the top spot. The Cougars debuted behind Iowa State in Week 11. They moved to No. 1 in Week 12 and remained there for the rest of the season. Texas Tech debuted at No. 7 in Week 11 and reached No. 2 for the first time in Week 14.
Colorado debuted in Week 11 at No. 16 and held that position every week through the remainder of the regular season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Final Regular Season Rankings
Here are our fina Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings for the regular season, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us it was Houston and everyone else. Teams will continue to jockey for position as the regular season winds down this weekend.
Power Rankings Highlights
- Houston remained at No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week.
- No other team received first-place votes this week.
- Colorado remained the No. 16 team in our Power Rankings.
- Oklahoma State also received last-place votes.
- Eight teams - half of the league - switched places over our Week 18 rankings. Kansas State jumped up three spots. TCU and Utah both dropped two spots. Other changes included Arizona (-1), Baylor (-1), BYU (+1), Cincinnati (+1), and Kansas (+1)
- This week, five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Cincinnati (7), TCU (6), UCF (7), Utah (6), and West Virginia (8).
- Houston had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
16. Colorado (14-20, 3-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Preseason Projection: #15
Season Ranking: #16 (Weeks 11-19)
Average Ranking: 16.0 (16th)
15. Arizona State (13-19, 4-16)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Preseason Projection: #12
Highest Season Ranking: #11 (Week 11)
Lowest Season Ranking: #15 (Weeks 17-19)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 13.67 (14th)
14. Oklahoma State (15-17, 7-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Preseason Projection: #14
Highest Season Ranking: #14 (Weeks 11-12, 17-19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #15 (Weeks 13-16)
Swing (High to Low): 1
Average Ranking: 14.44 (15th)
13. UCF (17-16, 7-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Preseason Projection: #11
Highest Season Ranking: #8 (Week 12)
Lowest Season Ranking: #13 (Weeks 15-19)
Swing (High to Low): 5
Average Ranking: 11.11 (tied 10th)
12. Utah (16-16, 8-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Preseason Projection: #16
Highest Season Ranking: #10 (Weeks 12-13, 17-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: #13 (Week 11)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 11.11 (tied 10th)
11. TCU (16-16, 9-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Preseason Projection: #10
Highest Season Ranking: #8 (Week 11)
Lowest Season Ranking: #11 (Weeks 13, 19)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 9.67 (9th)
10. Cincinnati (18-15, 7-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Preseason Projection: #6
Highest Season Ranking: #10 (Week 19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #14 (Week 14)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 11.67 (12th)
9. Kansas State (16-17, 9-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Preseason Projection: #8
Highest Season Ranking: #15 (Weeks 11-12)
Lowest Season Ranking: #9 (Weeks 15-16, 19)
Swing (High to Low): 6 (2nd highest)
Average Ranking: 11.78 (13th)
8. West Virginia (19-13, 10-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Preseason Projection: #13
Highest Season Ranking: #5 (Weeks 11-12)
Lowest Season Ranking: #8 (Weeks 14-19)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 7.22 (8th)
7. Baylor (19-13, 10-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Preseason Projection: #4
Highest Season Ranking: #6 (Weeks 11, 13-16, 18)
Lowest Season Ranking: #7 (Weeks 12, 17, 19)
Swing (High to Low): 1
Average Ranking: 6.33 (6th)
6. Kansas (21-11, 11-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Preseason Projection: #1
Highest Season Ranking: #3 (Weeks 11-13)
Lowest Season Ranking: #7 (Weeks 16, 18)
Swing (High to Low): 4
Average Ranking: 5.00 (5th)
5. Arizona (20-11, 14-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Preseason Projection: #5
Highest Season Ranking: #2 (Weeks 15-16)
Lowest Season Ranking: #5 (Week 19)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 3.56 (3rd)
4. #17 BYU (24-8, 14-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Preseason Projection: #9
Highest Season Ranking: #4 (Week 19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #11 (Week 12)
Swing (High to Low): 7 (highest swing)
Average Ranking: 6.89 (7th)
3. #12 Iowa State (24-9, 13-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Preseason Projection: #3
Highest Season Ranking: #1 (Week 11)
Lowest Season Ranking: #4 (Weeks 14-15)
Swing (High to Low): 3
Average Ranking: 2.78 (2nd)
2. #9 Texas Tech (24-7, 15-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Preseason Projection: #7
Highest Season Ranking: #2 (Weeks 14, 17-19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #7 (Week 11)
Swing (High to Low): 5
Average Ranking: 3.67 (4th)
1. #2 Houston (28-4, 19-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Preseason Projection: #2
Highest Season Ranking: #1 (Weeks 12-19)
Lowest Season Ranking: #2 (Week 11)
Swing (High to Low): 1
Average Ranking: 1.11 (1st)
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.