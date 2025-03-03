Men’s Basketball: Frogs Defeat the Knights 89-78
The TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 9-9 Big 12) fought their way to a well-earned 89-78 win on Saturday against the UCF Knights.
TCU jumped out to an early 15-4 lead after dropping six of their first eight shots. Following an 18-3 run, the Frogs built themselves a 23-point lead–the largest lead of the game. The Frogs continued to shoot the ball well throughout the first half and took a 19-point lead into the half.
Despite being stifled for much of the first half, the Knights found their way back in the second. UCF was able to cut the deficit to just nine but made one of their last nine shots from the field in the last 3:33.
Vasean Allette was one of five Horned Frogs to score in double figures, dropping 17 points on 6-of-14 shots from the field and dishing out nine assists and snatching nine rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. also played a vital role in TCU’s win posting a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
In addition to Allette and Udeh Jr., three Horned Frog freshmen tallied double figures, including David Punch (14) Micah Robinson (12) and Jace Posey (10).
With the win, TCU improves to 16-13 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 conference play. The Frogs will have a quick turnaround as they play host to the Baylor Bears on Tuesday, Mar. 4 with tipoff at 7 p.m.
