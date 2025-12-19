TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover Enters the Transfer Portal

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has officially entered the transfer portal. This move comes after an 8-4 season in which the Frogs went 5-4 in Big 12 conference play, earning a berth in the 2025 Alamo Bowl.

Amid offensive coordinator Kendal Briles’ departure for South Carolina, Hoover will also seek a new opportunity ahead of his senior year. He dealt with several ups and downs this past season, battling through injury and criticism as the Frogs failed win crucial games. Struggles continued to mount as turnovers became a problem. He threw 13 interceptions and had five multi-pick games. The most interceptions Hoover ever threw in a single contest were three against Houston.

In his time at TCU, he became the program’s third-leading passer with 9,629 career passing yards. He threw for 3,472 yards (sixth in the nation) in 2025 and now sits behind Trevone Boykin (10,728) and Andy Dalton (10,314). He is also tied third in program history, alongside Dalton, with 71 touchdown passes. Boykin (86) and Max Duggan (73) are the only two quarterbacks to have more.

Hoover threw for the second-most yards in the Big 12 this past season (3,472). He completed 65.9% of his passes for 29 touchdowns. His most prolific performance came against the SMU Mustangs in September, when he completed 21 of 27 passes (77.8%) for 337 yards and four touchdowns. He linked up with his favorite deep-threat Eric McAlister eight times for 254 yards and three scores.

The Heath native received numerous honors for his tremendous performances this last season, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2025, Manning Award Star of the Week, and three honorable mentions for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

In his time as a Horned Frog, Josh Hoover had a 19-13 record (13-13 Big 12) as a starter.

Hoover continues to show why he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. No matter where he ends up, he is bound to have success.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

While the Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will be in the market for a new quarterback, head coach Sonny Dykes and his coaching staff will continue to gear up for their Alamo Bowl matchup against Lincoln Riley and the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10).

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

