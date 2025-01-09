Big 12 Men's Basketball Midweek Rundown: Arizona Returns to Form
Another week in the Big 12 has begun as we venture further into the conference schedule. Teams are starting to emerge and others are falling quickly down the standings. Iowa State, Houston, and Arizona are undefeated in Big 12 play while Cincinnati, Colorado, and Utah remain winless. Let's take a look at the results from the week thus far.
Monday 1/6 Results
The Cougars top-ranked defense continued its stellar play, holding the Horned Frogs to just four assists and 14 turnovers. Emmanuel Sharp led Houston with 14 points. The win marks their 30th consecutive home win at the Fertitta Center.
Tuesday 1/7 Results
Texas Tech 72 | BYU 67
The Red Raiders finished up their road trip in Utah with consecutive wins, defeating Utah on Saturday and the Cougars on Tuesday. Elijah Hawkins had a game high 22 points with four rebounds and five assists. He also knocked down six triples in the winning effort. Texas Tech moved to 11-3 on the season.
Kansas State 66 | Oklahoma State 79
The slow start to the season for Jerome Tang's squad continued on Tuesday as they suffered their fifth loss in their last six games. The Cowboys picked up their first conference win behind a terrific offensive performance from Abou Ousmane. He scored 27 points on 11/15 shooting. The Wildcats drop to 7-7 while the Cowboys improved to 9-5.
Utah 59 | #3 Iowa State 82
The Cyclones continue to obliterate their competition as they handles the Utes with ease on their home floor. Curtis Jones finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists off the bench while Tamin Lipsey knocked down 11 free throws on his way to 20 points. T.J. Otzelberger has his squad rolling and they show no signs of letting up.
Cincinnati 48 | Baylor 68
Baylor bounced back nicely following a blowout loss to Iowa State on Saturday with a 20-point win over the Bearcats. Norchad Omier and VJ Edgecombe each finished with 18 points. There is still plenty of time for this Baylor team to make a turnaround while Cincy is moving backwards fast after a strong start to the year.
Arizona 75 | #21 West Virginia 56
Things were looking quite bleak in Tuscon for the Wildcats to start the season. They fell quickly out of the top 25, but three straight conference wins may put them back in shortly. A big road win over No. 21 West Virginia was supplied by a 21-point game from KJ Lewis. The Wildcats are starting to look like the team everyone thought they could be.
Wednesday 1/8 Results
Arizona State 55 | #11 Kansas 74
The Jayhawks have now made it back-to-back conference wins after a big victory at home versus the Sun Devils. Hunter Dickinson notched another double double with 15 points and 12 boards with six total blocks and steals. The 55 points scored by Arizona State tied a season low.
Colorado 74 | UCF 75
In the tightest game of the week so far, UCF emerged victorious. Keyshawn Hall hit two free throws with a minute left to tie the game at 74 and came up with a game-sealing block with three seconds left to hold off the Buffaloes. It was a heartbreaking loss for Colorado who is still searching for their first Big 12 win.
