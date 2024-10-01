Big 12 Men's Basketball: One Breakout Player For Each Team in the 2024-25 Season
The new Big 12 is filled with some of the best talent in all of college basketball.
Below is my prediction for the breakout players that will take the next step for every team in the conference.
1. Arizona - Motiejus Krivas
Motiejus Krivas appeared in 36 games as a true freshman for Arizona, sitting behind All-Pac 12 center Oumar Ballo. With Ballo's departure to Indiana, Krivas is expected to take over the starting center spot for the Wildcats and have success with his 7-foot-2, 260-pound frame.
2. Arizona State - Adam Miller
Adam Miller was a former top 35 recruit who has bounced around with three different teams in his college basketball career. For his senior campaign, the 6-foot-3 guard returns to a school for the first time during his career. He returns the most scoring to a new-look Arizona State team. Look for Miller to take the next leap for a Sun Devil squad that needs his veteran presence to guide him.
3. Baylor - Jayden Nunn
Jayden Nunn averaged 10.5 points as a starting guard for Baylor last year after two seasons with VCU. With the departures of Ja'Kobe Walter and RayJ Dennis, expect Nunn to take on a greater role this season with added experience in Scott Drew's system.
4. BYU - Dallin Hall
Dallin Hall will be entering his third season with BYU as the starting point guard. Hall staying with the Cougars through the portal season is a sign that he is confident his role will grow under Kevin Young as a leader for a BYU team that could make some waves in the Big 12.
5. Cincinnati - Aziz Bandaogo
Aziz Bandaogo averaged 23.9 minutes in his first season as a Bearcat after three years split between Akron and Utah Valley. With Viktor Lakhin transferring to Clemson over the offseason, Bandaogo will immediately get more opportunity at big man as the elite rebounder he is.
6. Colorado - Julian Hammond III
Julian Hammond III is one of the few returning players for the Buffaloes and returns 7.4 points per game to Tad Boyle's squad. In the fourth season for the 6-foot-2 guard at Colorado, look for Hammond III to be thrust into the starting lineup and take a huge leap in Boulder.
7. Houston - Ja'Vier Francis
Ja'Vier Francis started at forward for the Cougars last season averaging 6.0 points a game. Look for Francis to take a big leap in his fourth season at Houston.
8. Iowa State - Milan Momcilovic
Milan Momcilovic had an outstanding first season, averaging 10.9 points in 37 starts, earning him Big 12 All-Freshman honors. With his decision to come back to Iowa State and delay his NBA career, look for the 6-foot-8 forward to take a huge leap as a sophomore.
9. Kansas - Dajuan Harris Jr.
Understandably, Dajuan Harris Jr. does not seem like a breakout candidate as he will enter his fourth straight season as Kansas' starting point guard. However, Harris Jr. had a disappointing season last year, averaging 8.5 points on a career-low 42.4% field goal percentage. With the Jayhawks having probably the best roster in the nation, anticipate a bounce back from the senior guard and possibly lead the country in assists.
10. Kansas State - David N'Guessan
David N'Guessan has been a solid role player for Kansas State the past two years, and with a brand new roster, N'Guessan's 7.8 points per game from last season is the highest returning to the Wildcats. After the departures of Will McNair Jr. and Arthur Kaluma, expect the fifth-year forward to take a big leap for Jerome Tang's squad.
11. Oklahoma State - Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson has been a solid player, averaging double-digit points in all three seasons as a Cowboy. However, the 6-foot-6 guard has yet to reach his potential of the five-star prospect he was out of high school. Coming off a shoulder injury that shortened his 2023-24 season, look for Thompson to take the next step for an Oklahoma State squad that needs a consistent scorer.
12. TCU - Ernest Udeh Jr.
Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only scholarship player returning to TCU that played minutes last season, starting 29 games at center. The former five-star recruit will look to play a big role for a Horned Frog front-court that lacks experience.
13. Texas Tech - Chance McMillian
Chance McMillian averaged 10.8 points in his first season as a Red Raider last season. The 6-foot-3 guard will show he is one of the most elite shooters in the conference and take a big next step in his fifth season of college basketball.
14. UCF - Darius Johnson
Even though he had a successful season last year, Darius Johnson is still being slept on as one of the best players in the Big 12. The 6-foot-1 guard is a complete player and can be one of the best players in the country for a dangerous UCF team this season.
15. Utah - Lawson Lovering
Lawson Lovering was very efficient in the 18.4 minutes per game he played last year, sitting behind All-Pac 12 center Branden Carlson. With Carlson's departure, look for Lovering to become the starting center and take a huge leap for Utah, a team in need of players to step up.
16. West Virginia - Ofri Naveh
In his freshman campaign, Ofri Naveh only saw the floor in minimal situations, averaging 2.6 points in 13.8 minutes per game. However, with a huge roster turnover for West Virginia, the 6-foot-6 forward from Israel could make a significant impact in his sophomore season.
