Big 12 Men's Basketball: One Breakout Player For Each Team in the 2024-25 Season

Here are my breakout players for each Big 12 men's basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

Feb 12, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The new Big 12 is filled with some of the best talent in all of college basketball.

Below is my prediction for the breakout players that will take the next step for every team in the conference.

1. Arizona - Motiejus Krivas

Nov 19, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (14) shoots a basket against Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard Makaih Williams (2) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images / Zachary BonDurant-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas appeared in 36 games as a true freshman for Arizona, sitting behind All-Pac 12 center Oumar Ballo. With Ballo's departure to Indiana, Krivas is expected to take over the starting center spot for the Wildcats and have success with his 7-foot-2, 260-pound frame.

2. Arizona State - Adam Miller

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Adam Miller (44) puts a shot up against UCLA Bruins forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Jan. 17, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adam Miller was a former top 35 recruit who has bounced around with three different teams in his college basketball career. For his senior campaign, the 6-foot-3 guard returns to a school for the first time during his career. He returns the most scoring to a new-look Arizona State team. Look for Miller to take the next leap for a Sun Devil squad that needs his veteran presence to guide him.

3. Baylor - Jayden Nunn

Feb 26, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jayden Nunn (2) reacts after a three point basket against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jayden Nunn averaged 10.5 points as a starting guard for Baylor last year after two seasons with VCU. With the departures of Ja'Kobe Walter and RayJ Dennis, expect Nunn to take on a greater role this season with added experience in Scott Drew's system.

4. BYU - Dallin Hall

Feb 3, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dallin Hall will be entering his third season with BYU as the starting point guard. Hall staying with the Cougars through the portal season is a sign that he is confident his role will grow under Kevin Young as a leader for a BYU team that could make some waves in the Big 12.

5. Cincinnati - Aziz Bandaogo

Mar 9, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) plays the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Aziz Bandaogo averaged 23.9 minutes in his first season as a Bearcat after three years split between Akron and Utah Valley. With Viktor Lakhin transferring to Clemson over the offseason, Bandaogo will immediately get more opportunity at big man as the elite rebounder he is.

6. Colorado - Julian Hammond III

Jan 15, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (1) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Julian Hammond III is one of the few returning players for the Buffaloes and returns 7.4 points per game to Tad Boyle's squad. In the fourth season for the 6-foot-2 guard at Colorado, look for Hammond III to be thrust into the starting lineup and take a huge leap in Boulder.

7. Houston - Ja'Vier Francis

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) celebrates after a play during the second half of the game against the Longwood Lancers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja'Vier Francis started at forward for the Cougars last season averaging 6.0 points a game. Look for Francis to take a big leap in his fourth season at Houston.

8. Iowa State - Milan Momcilovic

Mar 6, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots against the Brigham Young Cougars at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic had an outstanding first season, averaging 10.9 points in 37 starts, earning him Big 12 All-Freshman honors. With his decision to come back to Iowa State and delay his NBA career, look for the 6-foot-8 forward to take a huge leap as a sophomore.

9. Kansas - Dajuan Harris Jr.

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) shoots during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Understandably, Dajuan Harris Jr. does not seem like a breakout candidate as he will enter his fourth straight season as Kansas' starting point guard. However, Harris Jr. had a disappointing season last year, averaging 8.5 points on a career-low 42.4% field goal percentage. With the Jayhawks having probably the best roster in the nation, anticipate a bounce back from the senior guard and possibly lead the country in assists.

10. Kansas State - David N'Guessan

Kansas State junior forward David N'Guessan (3) dribbles down court against Kansas in the second half of Tuesday's Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

David N'Guessan has been a solid role player for Kansas State the past two years, and with a brand new roster, N'Guessan's 7.8 points per game from last season is the highest returning to the Wildcats. After the departures of Will McNair Jr. and Arthur Kaluma, expect the fifth-year forward to take a big leap for Jerome Tang's squad.

11. Oklahoma State - Bryce Thompson

Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson (1) passes the ball in overtime of an NCAA men s basketball game against the Baylor Bears at Gallagher-Iba arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman / Mitch Alcala for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce Thompson has been a solid player, averaging double-digit points in all three seasons as a Cowboy. However, the 6-foot-6 guard has yet to reach his potential of the five-star prospect he was out of high school. Coming off a shoulder injury that shortened his 2023-24 season, look for Thompson to take the next step for an Oklahoma State squad that needs a consistent scorer.

12. TCU - Ernest Udeh Jr.

Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts to a play during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only scholarship player returning to TCU that played minutes last season, starting 29 games at center. The former five-star recruit will look to play a big role for a Horned Frog front-court that lacks experience.

13. Texas Tech - Chance McMillian

Texas Tech's guard Chance McMillian (0) gestures to the crowd after defeating Kansas State in a Big 12 basketball game, Saturday, Jan.13, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chance McMillian averaged 10.8 points in his first season as a Red Raider last season. The 6-foot-3 guard will show he is one of the most elite shooters in the conference and take a big next step in his fifth season of college basketball.

14. UCF - Darius Johnson

Jan 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (3) signals to teammates as he brings the ball up court during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Even though he had a successful season last year, Darius Johnson is still being slept on as one of the best players in the Big 12. The 6-foot-1 guard is a complete player and can be one of the best players in the country for a dangerous UCF team this season.

15. Utah - Lawson Lovering

Feb 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) dunks the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Lawson Lovering was very efficient in the 18.4 minutes per game he played last year, sitting behind All-Pac 12 center Branden Carlson. With Carlson's departure, look for Lovering to become the starting center and take a huge leap for Utah, a team in need of players to step up.

16. West Virginia - Ofri Naveh

Nov 22, 2023; Fort Myers, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Ofri Naveh (9) looks to pass the ball guarded by Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) in the second half during the Fort Myers Tip-Off third place game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his freshman campaign, Ofri Naveh only saw the floor in minimal situations, averaging 2.6 points in 13.8 minutes per game. However, with a huge roster turnover for West Virginia, the 6-foot-6 forward from Israel could make a significant impact in his sophomore season.

