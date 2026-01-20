Which Oklahoma State Basketball Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-4) will make a trip to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-7) on Tuesday night, January 20, at 7 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs have been struggling to close out games lately. They will be looking to get back on track with a win against the Cowboys.

As for the Cowboys, they will look to get back to. even in Big 12 play with a win against the Horned Frogs. Here are some key Oklahoma State players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Oklahoma State Basketball Players to Watch

#9 Anthony Roy

Guard from Oakland, California. Senior

The 6'5" guard/wing brings a ton of veteran experience to the team and has proven to be a key transfer addition this season. He has become the backbone of the offense, providing consistent production and leadership. Roy is an exceptional shooter who plays with a high level of confidence and is especially dangerous when left open beyond the perimeter. He is comfortable shooting both off the dribble and off the catch, which makes him a constant scoring threat. TCU must remain disciplined and alert at all times because when Roy gets hot, he can quickly change the pace of the game and put teams in serious trouble.

Anthony Roy put on a show 🤩🍿



Highlights vs. Kansas State 🎥#Big12MBB | @OSUMBB pic.twitter.com/KPKMKNOouC — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) January 18, 2026

Anthony Roy's Season Statistics Points 17.9 Rebounds 4.1 Assists 1.4 Blocks 0.4 Steals 0.4 Three Point % 44.7% Field Goal % 46.3%

#22 Parsa Fallah

Forward from Amol, Iran. Senior

Fallah is a 6'10" forward who serves as the team’s big man. He has been a critical piece for this team this season and continues to make an impact. Fallah is a great all-around player; he can defend, be an interior scoring presence, rebound, and even shoot from beyond the arc. He has been a very reliable player for this team and is someone the team often turns to. TCU must match his physicality so they don’t get out-rebounded or muscled around in the paint.

Parsa Fallah is just a really DURNED good basketball player. And, he's a leader, and he ain't SCART to make the "gritty" plays that win games on the margins.



Like last night!



Diving after loose balls, never willing to admit that the ball isn't his/ours, and relentless when he… pic.twitter.com/PsOis9xvkB — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) January 18, 2026

Parsa Fallah's Season Statistics Points 15.2 Rebounds 6.6 Assists 0.8 Blocks 0.4 Steals 1.3 Three Point % 50.0% Field Goal % 61.9%

#5 Vyctorius Miller

Guard from Los Angeles, California. Sophomore

The young 6'5" guard has made a jump in performance this season after transferring from LSU to Oklahoma State. Miller has a great combination of size, athleticism, scoring ability, and skill. He has become a great offensive weapon for this program and has fit into the Cowboys’ scheme very well. He is a very confident shooter, which is extremely rare for someone his age. TCU must be ready to lock him down, or he will become a problem in this game.

Vyctorius Miller has been lighting it up this season for a rising Oklahoma State🔥

-

The 6’5 190lb Sophmore has been averaging 14.9PPG 3.2RPG and 1.9APG. With impressive 51/47.5 splits. He sits at 21st in B12 scoring and 13th in B12 3P%.

-

Thread🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/aYUX5bYTtS — CBBCarter (@CBBCarter) January 14, 2026

Vyctorius Miller's Season Statistics Points 14.5 Rebounds 3.3 Assists 1.9 Blocks 0.3 Steals 0.9 Three Point % 45.7% Field Goal % 47.6%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Oklahoma State Stats TCU 88.2 Points 79.7 80.9 Points Against 69.6 48% Field Goal % 46% 38.8 Rebounds 36.2 15.6 Assists 16.5 2.9 Blocks 5.4 7.2 Steals 7.6

