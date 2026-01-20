Which Oklahoma State Basketball Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Cowboys
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-4) will make a trip to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-7) on Tuesday night, January 20, at 7 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs have been struggling to close out games lately. They will be looking to get back on track with a win against the Cowboys.
As for the Cowboys, they will look to get back to. even in Big 12 play with a win against the Horned Frogs. Here are some key Oklahoma State players that TCU fans should know before the game.
Oklahoma State Basketball Players to Watch
#9 Anthony Roy
Guard from Oakland, California. Senior
The 6'5" guard/wing brings a ton of veteran experience to the team and has proven to be a key transfer addition this season. He has become the backbone of the offense, providing consistent production and leadership. Roy is an exceptional shooter who plays with a high level of confidence and is especially dangerous when left open beyond the perimeter. He is comfortable shooting both off the dribble and off the catch, which makes him a constant scoring threat. TCU must remain disciplined and alert at all times because when Roy gets hot, he can quickly change the pace of the game and put teams in serious trouble.
Anthony Roy's Season Statistics
Points
17.9
Rebounds
4.1
Assists
1.4
Blocks
0.4
Steals
0.4
Three Point %
44.7%
Field Goal %
46.3%
#22 Parsa Fallah
Forward from Amol, Iran. Senior
Fallah is a 6'10" forward who serves as the team’s big man. He has been a critical piece for this team this season and continues to make an impact. Fallah is a great all-around player; he can defend, be an interior scoring presence, rebound, and even shoot from beyond the arc. He has been a very reliable player for this team and is someone the team often turns to. TCU must match his physicality so they don’t get out-rebounded or muscled around in the paint.
Parsa Fallah's Season Statistics
Points
15.2
Rebounds
6.6
Assists
0.8
Blocks
0.4
Steals
1.3
Three Point %
50.0%
Field Goal %
61.9%
#5 Vyctorius Miller
Guard from Los Angeles, California. Sophomore
The young 6'5" guard has made a jump in performance this season after transferring from LSU to Oklahoma State. Miller has a great combination of size, athleticism, scoring ability, and skill. He has become a great offensive weapon for this program and has fit into the Cowboys’ scheme very well. He is a very confident shooter, which is extremely rare for someone his age. TCU must be ready to lock him down, or he will become a problem in this game.
Vyctorius Miller's Season Statistics
Points
14.5
Rebounds
3.3
Assists
1.9
Blocks
0.3
Steals
0.9
Three Point %
45.7%
Field Goal %
47.6%
Head-to-Head Team Stats
Oklahoma State
Stats
TCU
88.2
Points
79.7
80.9
Points Against
69.6
48%
Field Goal %
46%
38.8
Rebounds
36.2
15.6
Assists
16.5
2.9
Blocks
5.4
7.2
Steals
7.6
