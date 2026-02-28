An undisputed Big 12 Conference regular season title will be on the line when No. 11 TCU women’s basketball (26-4 overall, 14-3 Big 12) hosts No. 18 Baylor (24-6, 13-4) on Sunday, March 1.

The Horned Frogs claimed at least a share of their second consecutive regular-season title with a win at Cincinnati on Wednesday. TCU became the first program in Big 12 history to win back-to-back titles within three seasons of finishing in last place.

AND STILL 🏆



THE HORNED FROGS ARE BACK-TO-BACK BIG 12 CHAMPIONS!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ecDXx5nTKU — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 26, 2026

For the second straight season, the regular season finale between TCU and Baylor can determine the conference champion. If TCU wins, it will claim the title outright and extend its NCAA-leading home winning streak to 42 games, but a Baylor victory will make the teams co-champions. West Virginia could get into the co-champion mix too since it has the same conference record as Baylor. The Mountaineers end the regular season against Cincinnati.

Regardless of what happens Sunday, TCU will hold the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament since it swept West Virginia and already beat Baylor earlier this season.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the clash between TCU and Baylor as well. Both teams are making their debut on the one-hour show, which will air live from Schollmaier Arena at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted by Christine Williamson. Williamson is joined by basketball analyst Andraya Carter, a 2023 Sports Emmy nominee, and two-time WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike.

Admission is free with doors opening at 9 a.m. for students with a valid TCU identification card and 9:15 a.m. for the general public. The university’s clear bag policy and normal entry procedures will be in effect.

Last Time Out: TCU

TCU beat Cincinnati 83-70 behind forward Marta Suarez’s career-high 32 points, including 26 points in the second half. Suarez also snagged nine rebounds and four steals. Guard Olivia Miles flirted with another triple-double, posting 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Horned Frogs trailed 29-23 at halftime after a trio of three-plus minute scoring droughts in the first half. Everything changed coming out of halftime as TCU scored 35 points in the third quarter, the most points scored in a quarter under third-year head coach Mark Campbell. TCU held Cincinnati to 14 third-quarter points and led by as many as 20 points in the final frame.

Last Time Out: Baylor

Baylor took down Kansas State 80-54 at Foster Pavillion on Monday. Guard Taliah Scott dropped 20 points, including five made 3-pointers, while guard Bella Fontleroy added 16 points and forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Dec 14, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) looks to pass as Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bears never trailed against the Wildcats and netted 13 shots from 3-point range. Baylor knocked down seven long balls in the third quarter while outscoring Kansas State 25-14 to pull away.

Scouting Baylor

Since TCU played in Waco on Feb. 12, Baylor has posted a 3-1 record with wins over UCF, Arizona, and Kansas State. The lone loss came at No. 20 Texas Tech by 31 points. The Bears committed 21 turnovers, trailed by 20 points at halftime, and allowed the Red Raiders to shoot nearly 56% from the field. The Horned Frogs used a different formula in their win as Miles and Suarez combined for 67 points in an 83-67 victory.

Relying on such an outstanding offensive performance again to complete the season sweep might be a tall task, considering Baylor’s defense will likely focus heavily on Miles and Suarez. TCU will need the other starters and bench players to make plays in order to come out with a victory. Defense remains another key to beating the Bears, as they have shown a tendency to turn the ball over against elite defenses. Baylor committed 30 turnovers and shot under 30% in a loss at West Virginia on Feb. 1st.

Scott is still the centerpiece of Baylor’s offense, averaging 20.3 points and 2.3 assists per game. She is an efficient shooter at 40% for the season, including 35% from 3-point range.

Littlepage-Buggs averages a double-double - 10.8 points, 10.2 rebounds - and can find her teammates for open shots with just under two assists per game.

Up Next

TCU and Baylor will close out the regular season on Sunday, March 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. from Schollmaier Arena and the game will be televised on ESPN.

