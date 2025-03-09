Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18- TCU Finishes Where They Started - on Top
The regular season of women's basketball is behind us, and the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship is underway in Kansas City. The TCU Horned Frogs, after beating Baylor in Waco on Sunday, won the Big 12 regular season. They also finished as the top team in our weekly Power Rankings - a position they held all season long.
In the last week of voting, though, eight teams - half the league - moved either up or down one spot from where they were in Week 17. Houston finished in the last spot, a position they held all season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 18 (Final Regular Season Rankings)
Here are our Week 18 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference.
Week 18 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU finished as the No. 1 team in the league. They held this position the entire season.
- Baylor finished as the No. 2 team. Kansas State was No. 2 until the last two weeks of the season and finished at No. 4.
- Houston finished as the No. 16 team in the league. They held this position the entire season. Kansas also received last-place votes this week.
- Half of the teams moved up or down one spot this week.
- This week, three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: BYU (6), Colorado (6), and Kansas (6).
- TCU had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
16. Houston (5-24, 1-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Highest Season Ranking: 16 (Weeks 11-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 16 (Weeks 11-18)
Last Week: Lost at #10 TCU 56-91; Lost to UCF 61-73
15. Arizona State (9-21, 3-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Highest Season Ranking: 15 (Week 18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 12 (Week 11)
Last Week: Lost at Colorado 54-89; Lost to Arizona 59-71
14. UCF (11-17, 4-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Highest Season Ranking: 15 (Weeks 11-17)
Lowest Season Ranking: 14 (Week 18)
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 73-98; Beat Houston 73-61
13. BYU (13-16, 4-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #15
Highest Season Ranking: 14 (Weeks 11-13)
Lowest Season Ranking: 12 (Weeks 15-17)
Last Week: Lost to Kansas 66-71; Lost to Utah 73-76 in OT
12. Texas Tech (15-16, 4-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Highest Season Ranking: 13 (Weeks 11, 15-17)
Lowest Season Ranking: 12 (Weeks 12-14, 18)
Last Week: Lost at Arizona 57-66; Beat Colorado 83-79 in OT
11. Kansas (16-13, 6-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #16
Highest Season Ranking: 11 (Weeks 11-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 11 (Weeks 11-18)
Last Week: Beat BYU 71-66; Lost to #21 Oklahoma State 51-57
10. Cincinnati (15-13, 7-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Highest Season Ranking: 10 (Weeks 13-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 9 (Weeks 11-12)
Last Week: Lost at #21 Oklahoma State 64-74; Lost to #18 West Virginia 69-85
9. Colorado (18-11, 9-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Highest Season Ranking: 9 (Week 18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 8 (Weeks 11-17)
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 89-54; Lost at Texas Tech 79-83 in OT
8. Arizona (19-12, 10-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Highest Season Ranking: 10 (Weeks 11-12)
Lowest Season Ranking: 8 (Week 18)
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 66-57; Beat Arizona State 71-59
7. Iowa State (21-10, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #7
Highest Season Ranking: 7 (Weeks 11-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 7 (Weeks 11-18)
Last Week: Beat UCF 98-73; Beat #14 Kansas State 85-63
6. Utah (22-7, 13-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Highest Season Ranking: 6 (Weeks 12-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 3 (Week 11)
Last Week: Lost at #18 West Virginia 46-75; Beat BYU 76-73 in OT
5. #18 West Virginia (23-6, 13-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Highest Season Ranking: 6 (Week 11)
Lowest Season Ranking: 4 (Week 16)
Last Week: Beat Utah 75-46; Beat Cincinnati 85-69
4. #14 Kansas State (25-6, 13-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Highest Season Ranking: 4 (Week 18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 2 (Weeks 11-16)
Last Week: Lost at #17 Baylor 62-79; Lost at Iowa State 63-85
3. #21 Oklahoma State (24-5, 14-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Highest Season Ranking: 5 (Week 16)
Lowest Season Ranking: 3 (Weeks 13, 15, 18)
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 74-64; Beat Kansas 57-51
2. #17 Baylor (25-6, 15-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Highest Season Ranking: 5 (Week 11)
Lowest Season Ranking: 2 (Weeks 17-18)
Last Week: Beat #14 Kansas State 79-62; Lost to #10 TCU 48-51
1. #10 TCU (28-3, 16-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Highest Season Ranking: 1 (Weeks 11-18)
Lowest Season Ranking: 1 (Weeks 11-18)
Last Week: Beat Houston 91-56; Beat #17 Baylor 51-48