TCU Women's Basketball Wins Final Home Game Against Houston
TCU beat Houston 91-56 in a dominant final regular season home showing.
TCU scored the first nine points of the game and closed the first half on a 20-2 run, which established an early lead. TCU never let off the gas. The Horn Frogs led 52-21 going into halftime.
TCU guard Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points in the first half and finished the outing with 26 points. Van Lith shot 9-for-14 from the field and four for seven on three-point shots. TCU center Sedona Prince scored 13 points and was one rebound short of recording a double-double. TCU guard Madison Conner scored 15 points and drilled three first-half three-pointers.
Houston guard Gigi Cooke scored 25 points and shot 4-for-6 from the three-point line. The Cougars had only seven players have minutes played, which TCU abused.
TCU has now scored 90 points in seven different games, which is a program record. The Horned Frogs have led going into halftime in all Big 12 contests this season. TCU had 13 players active tonight to give seniors more playing time in their final home outing. Seven seniors on the team were honored after the game. This will go down as a historic season for TCU women's basketball.
TCU travels to Waco on Sunday to play Baylor, the winner of which will be the undisputed Big 12 champion. Baylor has won 13 of the last 19 championships. Houston closes out their season playing UCF at home on Sunday.
Postgame Press Conferences:
Head Coach Mark Campbell
Madison Conner, Hailey Van Lith, and Sedona Prince
