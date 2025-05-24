Killer Frogs

Jamie Dixon Named To Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

The TCU men's basketball head coach was recognized Thursday.

Nicholas Girimonte

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon reacts during a press conference after the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jamie Dixon was named to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Thursday. The Texas Sports Hall of Fame voted the TCU men's basketball head coach in as the only representative in the 2025 SWC Class from TCU.

More than being a head coach for the past nine seasons, Dixon played for TCU from 1983-87. As a 6-foot-4 guard, the California native led the Horned Frogs to Southwest Conference titles as a junior and senior, earning All-SWC honors in 1987.

Dixon led the SWC in assists as a senior, and his 353 career assists rank ninth all-time at TCU. That senior season, he had averages of 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, leading the Frogs to the second round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament, their first win in March Madness in 19 years.

The full 2025 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class is below:

U.S. Reed - University of Arkansas-Basketball

Jay Jeffrey - Baylor University - Football

Neal Jeffrey - Baylor University - Football

Margaret Kitchen Redfearn - University of Houston -Tennis

Wendy Wood - Rice University - Tennis

Ryan Berube - Southern Methodist University - Swim

Kirk Dressendorfer - University of Texas - Baseball

John Thornton - Texas A&M University - Football

Jamie Dixon - Texas Christian University - Basketball

Lloyd Hill - Texas Tech University - Football

