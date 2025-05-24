Jamie Dixon Named To Southwest Conference Hall of Fame
Jamie Dixon was named to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame Thursday. The Texas Sports Hall of Fame voted the TCU men's basketball head coach in as the only representative in the 2025 SWC Class from TCU.
More than being a head coach for the past nine seasons, Dixon played for TCU from 1983-87. As a 6-foot-4 guard, the California native led the Horned Frogs to Southwest Conference titles as a junior and senior, earning All-SWC honors in 1987.
Dixon led the SWC in assists as a senior, and his 353 career assists rank ninth all-time at TCU. That senior season, he had averages of 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, leading the Frogs to the second round of the 1987 NCAA Tournament, their first win in March Madness in 19 years.
The full 2025 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class is below:
U.S. Reed - University of Arkansas-Basketball
Jay Jeffrey - Baylor University - Football
Neal Jeffrey - Baylor University - Football
Margaret Kitchen Redfearn - University of Houston -Tennis
Wendy Wood - Rice University - Tennis
Ryan Berube - Southern Methodist University - Swim
Kirk Dressendorfer - University of Texas - Baseball
John Thornton - Texas A&M University - Football
Jamie Dixon - Texas Christian University - Basketball
Lloyd Hill - Texas Tech University - Football
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.