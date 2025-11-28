TCU Horned Frogs Topple Defending Champion No. 10 Florida Gators
On Thursday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college basketball world by knocking off the defending national champions, the No. 10 Florida Gators, by a score of 84-80.
With a three-headed offensive attack from David Punch, Brock Harding, and Jace Posey, the Frogs found their first ranked win of the season — and their first top 10 nonconference win since 1986.
For head coach Jamie Dixon and the Frogs, this wasn't just their best win all season; this was something more. It was proof that this team has the potential to play at an extremely high level. While many had already written TCU off due to their season-opening loss to New Orleans, the Frogs' trust in both each other and their head coach has clearly paid off.
The Poseshow Leads the Way Offensively
Posey led all Frogs in scoring with 21 points by shooting 6-of-8 from the field and knocking down nine free throws. One of the most impressive parts about his game against the Gators is the fact that he didn't check in until nine minutes had already passed.
It wasn't just Posey that took advantage of Florida's physical style of play. As a team, the Frogs were fouled on 26 occasions, leading to 33 free-throw opportunities. Starters Boogie Fland and Xiavian Lee fouled out in the second half for the Gators as well.
It's clear that Posey is becoming a true weapon off the bench for TCU. While there are many in the college basketball world who can come in and hold their own, there are very few players who can turn the momentum in their team's favor immediately upon entering the game.
Punch and Harding Find a Rhythm in the First Half
Both Harding and Punch also had massive days on offense that eventually led to TCU securing its first ranked win of the season. Their efforts in the first half are what forced Florida into foul trouble before halftime.
Harding, the transfer guard from Iowa, tallied his first double-double of the season with 19 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds. The junior also tallied five steals against the Florida offense. With double-digit assists, the Frogs' guard orchestrated TCU's offense to perfection.
Scoring 19 points as well, Punch tied his season high against Florida, shooting 7-of-9 from the floor with five made free throws. While nearly reaching 20 points is impressive, the forward had the same type of effect on the game as Harding. Punch was virtually everywhere with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.