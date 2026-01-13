Jamie Dixon Once Delivered A Miracle At TCU, And Fans Are Waiting For The Next One

A sold-out Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas, was rockin’ the afternoon of Saturday, January 10.

Unfortunately for Horned Frogs basketball fans, the raucous atmosphere was primarily attributable to the No. 1-ranked University of Arizona basketball team and several hundred of its fans who were fortunate enough to secure tickets to the sold-out contest between the two Big 12 foes.

The talented, well-coached Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) rolled to a 16-point halftime lead and prevailed, 86-73. No doubt TCU fans still are suffering headaches from the thunderous “U of A” chants that several times reverberated off the walls and ceiling of Schollmaier.

Making matters even worse, Arizona made 11 of its 15 free throws in the game, so TCU fans were denied free Pluckers chicken wings (fans win five free wings when the visiting team misses at least five of its free throws). Free chicken wings can prove to be effective in easing the agony of a TCU loss.

“Congratulations to Arizona, obviously a good team,” said TCU head basketball coach Jamie Dixon. “I thought I had given the team the thought they could win this game. We didn’t play like we knew what the way to do that was. I’ve got to get that message across. I got to get our guys ready. I got to get us to understand what wins and what gets you beat. That message hasn’t gotten across the last couple of games.

“Arizona is good. They’re really good. I thought we could disrupt a bit with our defense, but we

simply didn’t, and they (Arizona) were comfortable in the half-court, comfortable in the

transition and comfortable on the offensive glass.”

On Assignment, Brian McLean for KillerFrogs.com

Dixon’s perspective about the Wildcats’ comfort level begs the question: are TCU basketball fans and TCU’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mike Buddie, comfortable with where the Horned Frogs’ basketball program is at and the direction in which it’s headed?

The loss to Arizona was the Frogs’ second consecutive Big 12 loss, each of which was nationally broadcast by ESPN.

A Loss To Kansas That Stunned Everyone

The loss to the Wildcats followed the Horned Frogs’ debacle on Tuesday, January 6, in Lawrence, Kansas. TCU blew a large lead and fell to then-No. 22 Kansas 104-100 in overtime. The Frogs led the Jayhawks by 15 points with 4:38 remaining in regulation, by nine points at 85-76 with 1:14 to play, by five points at 87-82 with 12 seconds left in regulation, and by three points at 87-84 with 6.1 seconds left.

TCU’s Jace Posey committed an unfathomable foul on a desperation three-point shot by Kansas with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation. KU made the three free throws, and the game went into overtime with the teams tied at 87.

Dixon rightfully accepted the blame for the ugly, embarrassing loss.

“I take responsibility for the loss,” said Dixon after the game. “Whatever we tried to do we

didn’t do well enough, and that’s on me. We’ve got to execute and if we don’t execute that’s

my problem. Simply put, I just did not get us to do the things we needed to do down the

stretch.”

Why The Immediate Future Feels Uncertain

With the losses to the Wildcats and Jayhawks, TCU’s overall record fell to 11-5. The Frogs are tied for ninth place in the Big 12 with a 1-2 record. TCU won its conference opener, 69-63, over Baylor in Fort Worth on January 3. The Bears are 0-3 in the conference.

The immediate future for this TCU basketball team is questionable. The Horned Frogs are facing a two-game conference road trip. TCU plays No. 9 BYU in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, January 14, and Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, January 17. Realistically, the Frogs could have a 1-4 Big 12 record when they return home to play Oklahoma State in Schollmaier Arena on January 20.

This is a young TCU team, consisting of holdovers and transfers, and only one senior starter, that

has been plagued by inconsistency, mental mistakes, the monumental need for a legitimate big man and the lack of a go-to super star.

As such, it has been a roller-coaster year for these Horned Frogs. There have been some impressive, inspiring wins, built upon a tenacious defense. There have also been some disappointing failures.

In a home game on November 4, the Horned Frogs led then-sixth-ranked Michigan for most of the game before losing in the final minutes, 67-63. The Wolverines eventually surged to a top-ranked, unbeaten team before Wisconsin recently handed them their first loss of the season.

On November 27 and 28, TCU beat then-10th-ranked and defending national champion Florida (84-80) of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Big 10 juggernaut Wisconsin (74-63) in consecutive games to win the Rady Children’s Invitational, which was played in the Jenny Craig Pavilion on the University of San Diego campus.

Those same Frogs, who in those three big games looked so promising, also have suffered agonizing setbacks, including losing their season-opener to lowly New Orleans, 78-74. The Privateers of the Southland Conference are 5-11.

In early December, in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs led by nine points at halftime against Notre Dame, but lost the lead in the second half and allowed the Irish to tie the game with just under three seconds remaining in regulation. Notre Dame led throughout the overtime period and won (87-85) a game that TCU should have won in regulation.

Prior to the 13-point loss to Arizona, TCU’s previous four losses had been by a total of 14 points.

Where This Team Stands Under Jamie Dixon

This is the 10th season of Dixon’s TCU head coaching tenure. Prior to him taking over the

program beginning with the 2016-17 season, the Horned Frogs had finished in last place each

year since beginning play in the Big 12 in 2012.

Under Dixon, TCU has an overall record of 187-131 (through the Arizona loss). The Frogs have had one overall losing season (12-14, in 2020-21).

TCU has played in four NCAA Tournaments, including three of the past four. The Frogs’ 2018 NCAA at-large bid snapped a 20-year TCU NCAA Tournament drought. In 2022, TCU defeated Seton Hall to win a first-round NCAA Tournament game for the first time in 35 years. TCU also won a first-round NCAA Tournament game in 2023.

Dixon has led the Frogs to two National Invitational Tournaments (NIT) in 2017 and 2019. TCU won the 2017 NIT Championship. Previously, TCU had never advanced beyond the third round in a postseason basketball tournament.

In Big 12 play, the Frogs have a record of 70-93 (through the Arizona loss) and five conference losing seasons (2016-17, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22).

Under Dixon, TCU has never finished higher than fifth place in the Big 12 Conference, while the Big 12’s other Texas teams – Baylor, Houston, and Texas Tech -- have excelled within the conference.

While Rivals Celebrate, TCU Waits

Baylor won the 2021 regular-season Big 12 Conference championship and the 2020-21 NCAA national championship. Baylor shared the regular-season Big 12 Conference championship with Kansas in 2022.

Texas Tech shared the regular-season Big 12 Conference championship with Kansas State in 2019.

Houston won regular-season Big 12 Conference championships in 2024 and 2025.

So, is this as good as it gets for TCU basketball under Dixon, and if so, is this an acceptable level of success for TCU’s administration and fans?

Dixon shouldn’t be on a hot seat this season, as long as the team continues to be competitive and avoids internal turmoil. But the heat could, and should, intensify for Dixon going into his 11th season at his alma mater, when he will be challenged to hold onto key members of the team, further develop the young, emerging players, and secure enough talent through the portal and/or high-school recruits to elevate the Horned Frogs to a higher level within the conference and nationally.

Jamie Dixon's Unforgettable Moment In Fort Worth

Forty years ago, in February of 1986, Dixon gave TCU basketball fans a miracle when, as a scrappy guard for the Horned Frogs, he hit a buzzer-beater shot from about 35 feet to beat Texas (55-54) in what was then Daniel-Meyer Coliseum. The thrilling win clinched a share of the Southwest Conference (SWC) basketball championship for TCU.

When Dixon returned to TCU in March of 2016, he said he was determined to lead the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 basketball championship.

TCU basketball fans are still waiting for Dixon’s second miracle.

