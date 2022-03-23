March Madness Sweet Sixteen: Matchups, TV Times
If you blinked, you likely missed it. The madness ensues into the third round of the NCAA Tournament and the matchups are really getting juicy.
Already, we've seen a two-round run by a 15 seed (Saint Peter's) and some of the nation's heavyweights fall early.
The farewell tour for Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski continues for another day. You can find every regional semifinal matchup, tipoff time, and TV channel below.
Thursday, March 24
All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).
(1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Arkansas
Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)
Start Time: 6:09pm
TV Channel: CBS
(2) Villanova vs. (11) Michigan
Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)
Start Time: 6:29pm
TV Channel: TBS
(2) Duke vs. (3) Texas Tech
Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)
Start Time: 8:39pm
TV Channel: CBS
(1) Arizona vs. (5) Houston
Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)
Start Time: 8:59pm
TV Channel: TBS
Friday, March 25
All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).
(3) Purdue vs. (15) Saint Peter's
Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)
Start Time: 6:09pm
TV Channel: CBS
(1) Kansas vs. (4) Providence
Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)
Start Time: 6:29pm
TV Channel: TBS
(4) UCLA vs. (8) North Carolina
Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)
Start Time: 8:39pm
TV Channel: CBS
(10) Miami vs. (11) Iowa State
Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)
Start Time: 8:59pm
TV Channel: TBS
The winners from each of these games will meet in the Elite Eight (regional final) in the same location as this round. From there, the Final Four will meet in the tournament semifinal in New Orleans, LA, beginning April 2.
