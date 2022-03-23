March Madness Sweet Sixteen: Matchups, TV Times

If you blinked, you likely missed it. The madness ensues into the third round of the NCAA Tournament and the matchups are really getting juicy.

Already, we've seen a two-round run by a 15 seed (Saint Peter's) and some of the nation's heavyweights fall early.

The farewell tour for Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski continues for another day. You can find every regional semifinal matchup, tipoff time, and TV channel below.

Thursday, March 24

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(1) Gonzaga vs. (4) Arkansas

Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)

Start Time: 6:09pm

TV Channel: CBS

(2) Villanova vs. (11) Michigan

Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)

Start Time: 6:29pm

TV Channel: TBS

(2) Duke vs. (3) Texas Tech

Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)

Start Time: 8:39pm

TV Channel: CBS

(1) Arizona vs. (5) Houston

Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)

Start Time: 8:59pm

TV Channel: TBS

Friday, March 25

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(3) Purdue vs. (15) Saint Peter's

Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)

Start Time: 6:09pm

TV Channel: CBS

(1) Kansas vs. (4) Providence

Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)

Start Time: 6:29pm

TV Channel: TBS

(4) UCLA vs. (8) North Carolina

Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)

Start Time: 8:39pm

TV Channel: CBS

(10) Miami vs. (11) Iowa State

Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)

Start Time: 8:59pm

TV Channel: TBS

The winners from each of these games will meet in the Elite Eight (regional final) in the same location as this round. From there, the Final Four will meet in the tournament semifinal in New Orleans, LA, beginning April 2.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.