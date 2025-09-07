A Third Straight Ranked Win has TCU Volleyball Rolling to Start the Season
TCU Volleyball has been put to the test in the early stages of its 2025 campaign. The Frogs returned to Fort Worth with a 1-1 record after matches with top-5 teams in Penn State and Pitt. Their first home matches arrived on Friday and Saturday with No. 19 UCLA strolling into town.
This was TCU's first match without their leader, Jalyn Gibson. It was announced earlier in the week that she would miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury in the win over Penn State.
Gibson posted on Instagram, "After talking things through with my family, coaches, and TCU medical staff, we've made the difficult decision that I'll be out for the remainder of the 2025 season. I'll be supporting my team with everything I've got this season, and the thought of me wearing that TCU jersey again already fuels me every day."
A Game 1 Sweep
In the first match without Gibson, coach Jason Williams had to pivot to his younger players to step up in her absence. Evan Hendrix led the way with 12 kills to go along with five digs. The Frogs were incredible at the net, tallying 14 blocks. It wouldn't be a block party without Sarah Sylvester, who racked up seven. She moved into sixth all-time on the TCU blocks list.
Alexis Roberson and Lauren Murphy tied their career highs with six and five blocks. All three sets were close at the end. The difference was TCU's ability to close. In set one, it was all knotted up at 21. Becca Kelley slammed a kill to give the Frogs the lead and they didn't look back winning 25-21.
The Frogs were clinging on to a two or three point lead throughout the entire second set. The Bruins would not go away. Maggie Li picked up a kill to cut the deficit to 23-21 and while the Horned Frogs got to set point, an attack error from Hendrix kept UCLA alive. However, the Bruins gifted TCU the set two win with a service error.
While TCU trailed by as many as five in set three, the Frogs continued to make the right adjustments and stormed back. They were better at closing out once again as Hendrix sealed the win on Friday with a kill and the sweep.
Lauren Murphy's Career Night Powers TCU on Saturday
TCU's confidence carried over into Saturday's matchup as the Frogs defeated the Bruins in four sets behind a career night from Lauren Murphy. The Ohio State transfer finished with a career high 16 kills with an ace.
On Saturday, it was a balanced effort from the offense and defense that fueled TCU to a win. Kelley and Hendrix were both on fire as they rattled off 13 kills each. In set two, the TCU offense blistered 18 kills with a .375 hitting percentage.
UCLA trailed 2-0 once again but responded nicely with a set three win. TCU struggled at the service line, and Eliana Urzua picked up five kills in the set. However, the Frogs were not going to let this match go the distance as they dominated set four en route to a win. Hendrix caught fire, and her overpowering swing was too much to handle. TCU won the final set 25-14.
There were a couple of other TCU players who turned in career bests. Libero Alice Volpe was a crucial part of a Saturday win as she finished with a career high 22 digs. In just her second career start, Samara Coleman had eight kills. The freshman was one of the highest volleyball recruits in the country, and she looked like a veteran on the floor.
More History for TCU
This is the third consecutive win over a ranked opponent for the Frogs, which ties a single-season record. TCU has been battle tested to start the season and will certainly move up from the 24th spot in the rankings.
They have a busy week ahead of them as they'll play four matches at home. The first will come on Wednesday as they'll host No. 10 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.