Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Basketball
The Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 8-9) on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#15 Norchad Omier
Forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua. Senior
Norchad Omier is the centerpiece of this Baylor roster, bringing physicality and skill to the court. He can score at all levels, using his strong frame to dominate inside while also stretching the floor. His presence on the glass is crucial, as he consistently outmuscles opponents to secure rebounds. Defensively, Omier is a force, making life difficult for opposing offenses. However, TCU found a way to neutralize him in their last matchup, which played a key role in their victory. If the Horned Frogs want to win again, they must replicate that defensive effort and keep Omier from taking over the game.
Norchad Omier's Season Statistics
Points
15.6
Rebounds
10.4
Assists
1.6
Field Goal %
56.3%
#7 VJ Edgecombe
Guard from Bimini, Bahamas. Freshman
Freshman guard VJ Edgecombe has been a standout for the Bears this season, making an impact in nearly every facet of the game. He is a reliable three-point shooter and has also shown his ability to attack the rim with confidence. On the defensive end, Edgecombe is a great on-ball defender, leading the team in steals and disrupting opposing offenses. In his last matchup against TCU, he delivered in clutch moments, knocking down key shots that helped swing some momentum in Baylor’s favor. If the Horned Frogs want to come out on top, they must contain Edgecombe and prevent him from catching fire, otherwise things could get out of hand quickly.
VJ Edgecombe's Season Statistics
Points
14.6
Rebounds
5.4
Assists
3.3
Field Goal %
43.6%
#3 Jeremy Roach
Guard from Leesburg, Virginia. Senior
The Duke transfer has been a key weapon for the Bears, providing elite shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. Jeremy Roach is a true sharpshooter, capable of punishing defenses whenever he’s left open. In Baylor’s last matchup against TCU, he found his rhythm and knocked down shots at a high rate. If the Horned Frogs want to slow him down, they must stay attached to him at all times, and not give him space, or he’ll do what he does best: let it fly.
Jeremy Roach's Season Statistics
Points
11.0
Rebounds
2.0
Assists
2.9
Field Goal %
39.1%
