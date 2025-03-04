Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Baylor Basketball

Key players from the Bears to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Tuesday.

Nathan Cross

Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) and forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) celebrate with team mates after an NCAA men s basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman
Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) and forward Josh Ojianwuna (15) celebrate with team mates after an NCAA men s basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman / Mitch Alcala for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

17-12 (9-9 Big 12). 460. ESPN+. March 4. 3/3. 466. 7pm CT. 16-13 (8-9 Big 12).

The Baylor Bears (17-12, 9-9) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (16-13, 8-9) on Tuesday, March 4, at 7 P.M. CT. Here are some key players on the Baylor team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#15 Norchad Omier

Forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua. Senior

Norchad Omier is the centerpiece of this Baylor roster, bringing physicality and skill to the court. He can score at all levels, using his strong frame to dominate inside while also stretching the floor. His presence on the glass is crucial, as he consistently outmuscles opponents to secure rebounds. Defensively, Omier is a force, making life difficult for opposing offenses. However, TCU found a way to neutralize him in their last matchup, which played a key role in their victory. If the Horned Frogs want to win again, they must replicate that defensive effort and keep Omier from taking over the game.

Norchad Omier's Season Statistics

Points

15.6

Rebounds

10.4

Assists

1.6

Field Goal %

56.3%

#7 VJ Edgecombe

Guard from Bimini, Bahamas. Freshman

Freshman guard VJ Edgecombe has been a standout for the Bears this season, making an impact in nearly every facet of the game. He is a reliable three-point shooter and has also shown his ability to attack the rim with confidence. On the defensive end, Edgecombe is a great on-ball defender, leading the team in steals and disrupting opposing offenses. In his last matchup against TCU, he delivered in clutch moments, knocking down key shots that helped swing some momentum in Baylor’s favor. If the Horned Frogs want to come out on top, they must contain Edgecombe and prevent him from catching fire, otherwise things could get out of hand quickly.

VJ Edgecombe's Season Statistics

Points

14.6

Rebounds

5.4

Assists

3.3

Field Goal %

43.6%

#3 Jeremy Roach

Guard from Leesburg, Virginia. Senior

The Duke transfer has been a key weapon for the Bears, providing elite shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. Jeremy Roach is a true sharpshooter, capable of punishing defenses whenever he’s left open. In Baylor’s last matchup against TCU, he found his rhythm and knocked down shots at a high rate. If the Horned Frogs want to slow him down, they must stay attached to him at all times, and not give him space, or he’ll do what he does best: let it fly.

Jeremy Roach's Season Statistics

Points

11.0

Rebounds

2.0

Assists

2.9

Field Goal %

39.1%

