Men’s Basketball: Posey, Reynolds lead TCU to 74-70 Victory Over Arizona State
The TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12) notched a tremendous road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12) by a score of 74-70.
TCU got off to a commanding start, knocking down eight of their first 10 field goal attempts to take a 19-9 lead. Shooting 56.5% from the Frogs took a 38-31 lead into halftime.
The Frogs stretched their lead to 13 early in the second half, and while the Sun Devils crept closer, the Frogs just peeled away when Vasean Allette nailed three free throws in the final 11 seconds.
Jamie Dixon’s team has now won four of its last five games and was spurred on by the likes of freshman Jace Posey and senior Noah Reynolds.
Posey had a career day, dropping 20 points in 30 minutes off the bench. He shot 6-8 from the field and 8-10 from the free throw line. He also tallied six rebounds and a pair of steals.
His 20-point day marks just the second time this season Posey has scored in double-figures–the last being all the way back in TCU’s season opener against Florida A&M.
Reynolds also made a remarkable impact for the Frogs, including a 19-point effort. The senior shot 6-14 from the field, knocking down a pair from beyond the arc. In addition to Reynolds, Allette cashed in for 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists to help TCU finish off a massive road win.
The Frogs now improve to 13-11 overall and 7-7 in the Big 12. TCU will head back to Fort Worth and prepare for a date with the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
