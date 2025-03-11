Men's Basketball: TCU Opens Big 12 Tournament With Colorado Rematch
After a promising stretch in February in which the Horned Frogs won five of six matchups, vaulting them to the outside of the bubble, TCU limped to the finish, losing four of five and spoiling any chance of an outright March Madness bid.
Jamie Dixon and his squad wrapped the season on Saturday with a 76-56 loss to league-worst Colorado on the road. TCU ended its regular season with a 16-15 overall record and a 9-11 Big 12 record, earning the ninth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. The Frogs won't have to wait long for a rematch with the Buffaloes as the two teams will face each other in round one of the tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
TCU's 20-point loss to a Colorado team that only won three conference games this season was as bad in practice as it looked on paper. It's possible, probable even, that the team was deflated after a crushing three-point loss to Baylor, and just didn't show up ready to play. This time, that shouldn't be a problem, at least you would hope not.
The hopes of an outright bid are dead for TCU, so the only way the team could sneak into the NCAA Tournament is by winning the Big 12 tournament. As unlikely as that is, that is the only path. The Horned Frogs should be motivated to avenge a blowout loss to a team they are better than, and they should be desperate to keep their season alive.
TCU could not shoot in its first meeting with Colorado, finishing 31.6% from the field and 22.2% from the free throw line. There is no other way around it. The Horned Frogs are going to have to shoot better. Only two of the 10 players that played scored in double digits; Trazarien White tallied 21 points off the bench and Noah Reynolds contributed 12 points. The rest of the starting lineup scored 12 points combined. I'll save you some time. If TCU turns in a similar shooting performance, it will lose.
Just over 10 days ago, TCU turned in one of its best offensive performances, scoring 89 points in a crucial win over UCF. Everybody got involved. Five players - Vasean Allette, Ernest Udeh Jr., David Punch, Jace Posey and Micah Robinson - scored in double digits and the team went 47.8% from the field. Colorado's defense is a better unit than UCF's per KenPom.com, but it is still prone to give up points. TCU's half court offense is going to have to generate open shooters, and those shooters are going to have to knock down shots.
Defensively, the Frogs are going to have to do a much better job handling Julian Hammond III, who scored a Colorado team-high 19 points on efficient splits. Hammond III is the only Buffalo that averages double digits. If TCU's defense can home in on him, Colorado won't have many alternative options.
Lastly, the Frogs were out rebounded 45-29 on Saturday against Colorado. As has been the case all season, TCU will not win if it doesn't rebound.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. Arizona State
Tipoff - 2 pm CT, Tuesday, March 11
Television - ESPN+
- Play-By-Play: Mark Neely
Analyst: Fran Fraschilla
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Neil P Dougherty
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 138 or 198