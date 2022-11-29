Skip to main content

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 4: Frogs Still On Outside Looking In

Two wins over the holiday weekend, including one over a ranked team, was not enough to move TCU back into the Top 25
During the Thanksgiving break, the TCU Horned Frogs (5-1) men's basketball team traveled to Destin, Florida, and won the championship of the Emerald Coast Classic, having defeated Cal on Friday (59-48) and then No. 25 Iowa on Saturday (79-66). 

The two wins over major conference teams was not enough, though, to move the Frogs back into the Top 25 in either the AP Top 25 or the Coaches Poll for Week 4 of the season. TCU is receiving votes in both polls at No. 26. TCU started the season at No. 14 in the preseason polls, dropped to No. 15 in Week 2, before dropping out in Week 3 after a loss to Northwestern State University.

The Big 12 is already showing dominance in the polls. Three teams from the league - Texas, Baylor, and Kansas - are in the Top 10. Iowa State makes the Top 25 in both polls. And TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Kansas State all are receiving votes. The only team from the league not ranked nor receiving votes is Oklahoma State.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Houston (6-0), up 1

2 - Texas (6-0), up 2

3 - Virginia (5-0), up 2

4 - Arizona (6-0), up 10

5 - Purdue (6-0), up 19

6 - Baylor (5-1), up 1

7 - Creighton (6-1), up 3

8 - UConn (8-0), up 12

9 - Kansas (6-1), down 6

10 - Indiana (6-0), up 1

23 - Iowa State (5-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Texas Tech (#21), Iowa (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#26), West Virginia (#29), Texas Tech (#31), Oklahoma (#37), Kansas State (#40)

Coaches Poll

1 - Houston (6-0), up 1

2 - Texas (6-0), up 2

3 - Virginia (5-0), up 3

4 - Arizona (6-0), up 8

5 - Purdue (6-0), up 18

6 - UConn (8-0), up 16

7 - Creighton (6-1), up 1

8 - Indiana (6-0), up 3

9 - Kansas (6-1), down 6

10 - Baylor (5-1), down 3

23 - Iowa State (5-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Texas Tech (#20), Iowa (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#26), Texas Tech (#28), West Virginia (#31), Oklahoma (#35), Kansas State (#37)

