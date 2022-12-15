Skip to main content

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 6: Frogs Now No. 21/22

After two decisive wins in the last week, TCU has moved up in both weekly polls
The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team (8-1) has won six straight games, including a neutral site win over SMU at Dickies Arena last Saturday. With this week's rankings, TCU moved up in both polls. They now sit at No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll. 

Houston and Texas both had their first losses of the season moving new teams into the top spots in the polls. Purdue is the new No. 1 followed by Virginia and UConn. Texas dropped to No. 7/8. In addition to TCU and Texas, the other Big 12 teams in the rankings include Kansas (No. 8/6) and Baylor (No. 11/11). Iowa State dropped out of both polls this week but is still receiving votes. West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Kansas State also received votes in both polls. Only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not ranked or receiving votes. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Purdue (10-0), up 3

2 - Virginia (8-0), up 1

3 - UConn (11-0), up 2

4 - Alabama (8-1), up 4

5 - Houston (9-1), down 4

6 - Tennessee (9-1), up 1

7 - Texas (7-1), down 5

8 - Kansas (9-1), down 2

9 - Arizona (8-1), up 1

10 - Arkansas (9-1), down 1

11 - Baylor (7-2), up 1

21 - TCU (8-1), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Iowa State (#20), Creighton (#21), San Diego State (#22)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#29), West Virginia (#34), Texas Tech (#36), Kansas State (#43)

Coaches Poll

1 - Purdue (10-0), up 3

2 - Virginia (8-0), up 1

3 - UConn (11-0), up 2

4 - Houston (9-1), down 3 

5 - Alabama (8-1), up 4

6 - Kansas (9-1), no change 

7 - Tennessee (9-1), no change

8 - Texas (7-1), down 6

9 - Arizona (8-1), no change

10 - Arkansas (9-1), down 2

11 - Baylor (7-2), up 1

22 - TCU (8-1), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Iowa State (#20), Creighton (#21), San Diego State (#22), Iowa (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#28), West Virginia (#29), Kansas State (#37), Texas Tech (#38)

