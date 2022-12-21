Skip to main content

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 7: TCU Now at No. 20/19

The Frogs had no problem with Mississippi Valley State on Sunday; the win helped move them up slightly in both polls
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team (9-1) has won seven straight games, including a dominating win over Mississippi Valley State University on Sunday. With this week's rankings, TCU moved up in both polls. They now sit at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 (up one spot from last week) and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll (up three spots from last week).

Purdue remains at No. 1 in both polls this week. After Virginia suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday (69-61 loss to Houston), they fell from the No. 2 spot, allowing other teams to make some movements in the top five. 

The Big 12 has four teams ranked - Kansas (No. 4/4), Texas (No. 7/7), Baylor (No. 12/13), and TCU. There are four other teams that are receiving votes in both polls - Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. Only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are not ranked or receiving votes. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Purdue (11-0), no change

2 - UConn (12-0), up 1

3 - Houston (11-1), up 2

4 - Kansas (10-1), up 4

5 - Arizona (10-1), up 4

6 - Virginia (8-1), down 4

7 - Texas (9-1), no change

8 - Tennessee (9-2), down 2

9 - Alabama (9-2), down 5

10 - Arkansas (10-1), no change

12 - Baylor (8-2), down 1

20 - TCU (9-1), up 1

Dropped from the rankings: Maryland (#20), Ohio State (#23)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Big 12 schools receiving votes - West Virginia (#27), Iowa State (#34), Texas Tech (#37), Kansas State (#41)

Coaches Poll

1 - Purdue (11-0), no change

2 - UConn (12-0), up 1

3 - Houston (11-1), up 1

4 - Kansas (10-1), up 2

5 - Arizona (10-1), up 4

6 - Virginia (8-1), down 4

7 - Texas (9-1), up 1

8 - Arkansas (10-1), up 2

9 - UCLA (10-2), up 5

10 - Alabama (9-2), down 5

13 - Baylor (8-2), down 2

19 - TCU (9-1), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Ohio State (#21)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - West Virginia (#27), Iowa State (#34), Kansas State (#36), Texas Tech (#37)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_19156736
Football

I Was Wrong About TCU Football

By Brett Gibbons
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) warms up prior to a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Numerous Players, Coaches Receive Postseason Honors

By Barry Lewis
Clint Bowls 2022
Football

Watch! Big 12 Bowl Prep

By Ryann Zeller
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl logo on the field before a game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Football Bowl Season: Staff Confidence Pool

By Barry Lewis
Dec 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs the ball in the second half against the North Texas Mean Green at the Alamodome.
Football

Football Bowl Season: Let the Games Begin

By Barry Lewis
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

The Best College Football Bowl Games You Should Not Overlook

By Tori Couch
College Football Featured: Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Podcast

WATCH! Bowl Confidence Pool Picks | College Football Featured Podcast

By Brett Gibbons
Dec 10, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) drives to the basket against Southern Methodist Mustangs center Mo Njie (13) during the second half at Dickies Arena.
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Defeat SMU 83-75

By Barry Lewis