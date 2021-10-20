    • October 20, 2021
    RJ Nembhard Earns a Two-Way Contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

    RJ Nembhard Earns a Two-Way Contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

    The former TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard receives a two-way contract with the Cavs.
    You see it! Former TCU guard RJ Nembhard signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday.

    RJ has been proving himself all summer and preseason that he has the talent to belong in the big leagues. The announcement by the Cavs came one day after Nembhard had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in a 110-94 win over Indiana in the preseason finale on Friday. Prior to Cleveland, Nembhard played with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League. Being on a two-way contract means he plays games in the NBA G-League and games in the NBA. It gives him time to continue to develop his game and learn from other great guards that are on his team.

    The last Horned Frog to play for the Cavaliers was Lee Nailon in the 2003-04 season.

    At TCU last season, the Keller, Texas native averaged 15.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, both were ranked the sixth-best in the Big 12 Conference. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game and was named All-Big 12 Third Team and NABC Second Team All-District 8. Nembhard averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season. RJ is ready to make a big splash in the NBA. He can be a difference maker that’s the kind of players Coach Jamie Dixon makes.

    Be on the lookout for some great basketball. When the NBA season begins on Tuesday, there will be three former TCU players on NBA rosters. Desmond Bane is in his second season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Kenrich Williams is in his fourth season in the NBA and second with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It marks the first time ever that TCU will have three former players on NBA rosters in the same season.

    RJ Nembhard jr Photo- ESPN.com
