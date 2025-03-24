NEWS: TCU Forward Isaiah Manning To Enter Transfer Portal
The second Horned Frog to enter the portal was announced Monday. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Manning announced he will be transferring from TCU following two years in Fort Worth and one season playing.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 24 games played in the 2024-25 season. The Mansfield, TX native shot 29.8% FG and 20.9% from three.
Manning committed to TCU as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. Along with Jace Posey, he redshirted the 2023-24 season before becoming a rotational player the following campaign.
The Frogs now have two players announced to the transfer as Manning joins Vasean Allette, who entered the portal on Saturday. I would expect a minimum of two more TCU players to join Allette and Manning soon.
TCU currently has Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding on an official visit in Fort Worth. Harding's final three include the Washington and Louisville along with the Frogs.
In terms of possible forward replacements, TCU has been in contact with UNLV's Jaden Henley, North Dakota's Treysen Eaglestaff and George State's Zarique Nutter.
