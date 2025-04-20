NEWS: TCU Lands Oregon State Transfer
TCU landed their third portal commitment Friday. Liutauras Lelevicius transferred to the Frogs after one season with Oregon State.
Lelevicius is a 6-foot-7, 198 pound wing that averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games played (24 starts) with Oregon State last season. The Lithuanian native shot 48% FG, 38% 3FG and 85% FT.
Prior to playing college basketball, Lelevicius played professionally for Lietkabelis in the Lithuanian league. He brings much needed shooting and size at the wing position for the Frogs with multiple years left of eligibility.
Lelevicius joins guard transfers Brock Harding and Jayden Pierre as the transfer class for TCU thus far.
Jamie Dixon and staff are not done with the portal yet. They hosted Utah Valley guard Tanner Toolson on a visit Tuesday, and I think there is a very good chance they land him soon.
