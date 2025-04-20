Killer Frogs

NEWS: TCU Lands Oregon State Transfer

6-foot-7 Liutauras Lelevicius averaged 8.7 points last season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Oregon State's Liutauras Lelevicius (37) shoots the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Liutauras Lelevicius (37) shoots the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TCU landed their third portal commitment Friday. Liutauras Lelevicius transferred to the Frogs after one season with Oregon State.

Lelevicius is a 6-foot-7, 198 pound wing that averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games played (24 starts) with Oregon State last season. The Lithuanian native shot 48% FG, 38% 3FG and 85% FT.

Prior to playing college basketball, Lelevicius played professionally for Lietkabelis in the Lithuanian league. He brings much needed shooting and size at the wing position for the Frogs with multiple years left of eligibility.

Lelevicius joins guard transfers Brock Harding and Jayden Pierre as the transfer class for TCU thus far.

Jamie Dixon and staff are not done with the portal yet. They hosted Utah Valley guard Tanner Toolson on a visit Tuesday, and I think there is a very good chance they land him soon.

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball