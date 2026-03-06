TCU women’s basketball moved one step closer to defending its conference tournament title with a 63-46 win over No. 9 seed BYU in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday.

The No. 1 seed Horned Frogs will face No. 12 seed Kansas State in the semifinals on Saturday. The Wildcats have won three games in three days and are the lowest seed to advance to the semifinals in Big 12 tournament history.

Forward Marta Suarez led the Big 12 regular season champions in scoring with 17 points and eight rebounds. Guard Taylor Bigby dropped 13 points, including 11 in the first quarter, while guard Olivia Miles posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Miles’ first points came on free throws 45 seconds into the second half.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Taylor Bigby (1) attempts to bypass a defender during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Miles also dished out six assists to set TCU’s single-season assist record (209). Guard Hailey Van Lith previously held that mark at 204 assists for less than one calendar year.

Guard Delaney Gibb scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists to pace BYU.

Defense remained No. 10 TCU’s calling card as BYU shot 27% (17-of-63) from the field. Centers Clara Silva and Kennedy Basham each blocked four shots while Miles knocked away a shot attempt, too.

The Horned Frogs led from the opening tip, using a 24-point first quarter to maintain their distance from the Cougars. A 32-19 halftime lead ballooned to 18 points on a Suarez 3-pointer before BYU found an offensive rhythm.

BYU used an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 39-30 with 3:30 left in the third quarter. Miles finally snapped the Cougars’ run with her first made bucket of the game. Before that, TCU missed three shot attempts and committed a 24-second shot clock violation.

Suarez and Bigby tacked on four points to close out the third quarter to give the Horned Frogs a 12-point advantage. TCU built the lead back up to as many as 20 points during the final frame and never let BYU string together back-to-back scoring possessions.

TCU jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter behind Bigby’s hot start. Bigby shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field with nine points coming from behind the 3-point line.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Veronica Sheffey (2) brings the ball up court against the BYU Cougars during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Guard Veronica Sheffey tacked on another 3-pointer before Brinley Cannon responded with a trey of her own for the final BYU points of the quarter. The Horned Frogs' defense held the Cougars under 20% (3-of-17) shooting during the opening frame while making 64.3% (9-of-14). The Horned Frogs shot 37% (20-of-54) for the game.

Neither team could get going offensively to start the second quarter, missing their first five shot attempts and combining for 19 points. BYU hit a pair of free throws 30 seconds in, but then no one scored until Cannon snapped the Cougars’ scoring drought to cut the lead to 24-12 at the 5:58 mark.

Sheffey nailed a 15-foot jumper soon after to give the Horned Frogs a spark. A 6-0 scoring run put TCU back up by 18 points, but BYU chipped away to make it a 13-point game at halftime.

Up Next

TCU will play Kansas State in the Big 12 tournament semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN+. The Horned Frogs beat the 77-55 Wildcats in the conference opener on Dec. 21.