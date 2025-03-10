Killer Frogs

Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr. Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

The TCU duo gets honored for their strong seasons.

Nicholas Girimonte

Dec 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) loses control over the ball as TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) and TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) attempt to grab the ball during the first half of the game at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) loses control over the ball as TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) and TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) attempt to grab the ball during the first half of the game at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two Horned Frogs earned All-Big 12 honors Monday. Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr. were both named Honorable Mention.

Reynolds has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game on the season. The senior transfer guard from Green Bay has been known for his clutch shooting this season, notably scoring game-winning layups in wins over BYU and Kansas State.

Udeh is averaging 6.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game so far this season. The junior center is one of six players in the Big 12 averaging at least six points, seven rebounds, and one block. As the only returning player with minutes for TCU, the Orlando native has been extremely efficient for the Frogs.

In his third season in the Big 12 and second in Fort Worth, it was the first Big 12 postseason award for Udeh.

Reynolds and Udeh can next be seen when TCU plays Colorado in the Big 12 Championship Tuesday at 2 pm CT.

Stay up-to-date with TCU Men's Basketball with the Frog Fever podcast. Listen to the latest episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball