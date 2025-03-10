Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr. Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Two Horned Frogs earned All-Big 12 honors Monday. Noah Reynolds and Ernest Udeh Jr. were both named Honorable Mention.
Reynolds has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game on the season. The senior transfer guard from Green Bay has been known for his clutch shooting this season, notably scoring game-winning layups in wins over BYU and Kansas State.
Udeh is averaging 6.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game so far this season. The junior center is one of six players in the Big 12 averaging at least six points, seven rebounds, and one block. As the only returning player with minutes for TCU, the Orlando native has been extremely efficient for the Frogs.
In his third season in the Big 12 and second in Fort Worth, it was the first Big 12 postseason award for Udeh.
Reynolds and Udeh can next be seen when TCU plays Colorado in the Big 12 Championship Tuesday at 2 pm CT.
Stay up-to-date with TCU Men's Basketball with the Frog Fever podcast. Listen to the latest episode on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "Frog Fever." The Spotify version is available HERE.