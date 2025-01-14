Sedona Prince Wins TCU Program Record Fifth Big 12 Player of the Week
Sedona Prince set a TCU women's basketball program record Monday.
The Horned Frog center was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the fifth time in her career.
Prince averaged a Big 12 leading 25 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game in TCU road wins at Kansas and Texas Tech.
The 6-foot-7 center is now the only active player in the conference to receive this accolade five times.
At Kansas, Prince racked up 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 80-73 win over the Jayhawks.
The Liberty Hill, Texas native is now one of three players in the nation to have at least 30 points and 12 rebounds in multiple games this season.
Following up that performance, Prince went to Texas Tech and totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 69-43 win over the Lady Raiders.
The country's leading shot blocker can next be seen when No. 10 TCU hosts UCF at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.
