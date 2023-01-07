TCU Men's Basketball:  How To Watch TCU vs. Iowa State

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics. And that includes basketball, so they tell me. Regarding the TCU/Iowa State game, here is some relevant information as to how to watch or listen to the competition in real time:

Tip off is at 11:00 am, in Schollmaier Arena in our own Fort.

The game can be viewed on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla.

Alternatively, TCU fans can listen to the game at 570 KLIF Radio with Jeff Williams and Colin Boddicker or listen to or watch the game live from the Riff Ram app.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative.

My second favorite team in the Big 12, Iowa State, has come to the Fort to take on our beloved Horned Frogs at home. According to some number determined by some person somewhere, Iowa State is ranked #25. TCU is ranked #17. That means we are better, and it must be unequivocally and demonstrably true, lest, upon contradiction, the anonymous gods who determine these metrics meet their Gotterdammerung and the world, as we know it, at least the sports one, be finished!

(To be clear, I have absolutely no problem with the assertion that TCU boasts a better basketball team than Iowa State. I object to the implication that there are 16 teams better--as for who these teams are exactly, who knows?)

Our boys are doing mighty well this season, having one two major consecutive Big 12 victories, against Texas Tech and Baylor. We can surely expect more of the same.

Go Frogs!

