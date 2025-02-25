TCU Basketball: What Did We Learn This Week?
Welcome back to another installment of my "What Did We Learn" article, where I discuss what fans can take away from this past week's games that might now show up in the box score.
The Exit or the Entrance?
Sports fandom is a fickle subject, is it not? Take, for example, the men's and women's basketball teams; both are riding the same train but with entirely different perspectives.
The men's basketball team went 1-1 on the week, and after fans were hoping that the win over Texas Tech would push them back into a bubble position for an NCAA tournament bid, a 75-63 loss to Cincinnati puts them nearly out of the picture entirely. The fate of their season rests entirely on their performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers this week. A win could put them back in the conversation, but a loss would be the nail in the coffin on missing the tournament despite making it for the past three straight years.
If you didn't know better, though, you wouldn't know that the men's counterparts are having the best season in program history, are a top-ten team in the country, and are in line to host the first two rounds of the women's March Madness tournament.
The TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team went 2-0, including a 71-50 win over the then-ranked #17 West Virginia Mountaineers. That win broke even more records for the program, including the season record for wins (26), homes won in a season (18), and Big 12 wins in a season (14). It's just another week for Mark Campbell and Co., Yet the team didn't even have over 6,000 fans show up for a weekend top-25 matchup, with tickets only being $5.
Now, with only one home game left and the chance to go perfect at home, the fans can see this team for a low price before NCAA tournament prices take over. The team deserves your support. They need your support. You, the fans, DESERVE a team that is this good.
This train ride of a season is stopping for one of the teams. Will your support get off with them, or will you continue to see what happens with a historic and unprecedented women's team?
