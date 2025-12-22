Two Hometown Talents Are Ready To Rock in the Alamo Bowl

Ken Seals will be under center come the Alamo Bowl on December 30. It wasn’t what the TCU had drawn up on their play sheet, nor what Frog fans could have ever expected, but that is reality.

What makes this Horned Frogs team so special and unique is its ability to deal with adversity–to stare at it right in the eye and face it. Despite Josh Hoover announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal on January 2, the Frogs are unfazed.

“It was unexpected… but Ken [Seals] is the next guy up, and we believe in him,” wide receiver Eric McAlister said. “When I first came here, Josh [Hoover] wasn’t healthy, and Ken was the guy there, so me and Ken have a connection.”

McAlister was one of the most potent offensive threats in the nation, with 64 catches for 1,121 yards–the fifth most in the country. He hauled in ten touchdowns and averaged 17.5 yards per catch. Just a few days ago, the senior wideout was named to The Sporting News All-American Second-Team.

Seals and McAlister both grew up in Azle, Texas, but both wound up at different high schools. With McAlister staying in Azle and playing for the Hornets, Seals was enrolled at Weatherford High School–home of the Kangaroos. The two continued on with their respective careers, with McAlister playing at Boise State and Seals going to Vanderbilt, but somehow they each found their way back to Texas.

He said with a smile, “I’m gonna play for him. We’re from the same hometown, and he was supposed to be my high school quarterback. I know his family, so as soon as I knew Ken was playing, I tried to get as many guys to play for him too.”

He alluded to Seals’ experience, as he has made 22 starts for Vanderbilt across four seasons in the SEC. He’s a proven, experienced quarterback who, simply, hasn’t gotten a chance at TCU.

McAlister said, “A lot of guys on this team believe in him.”

Fortunately for the Frogs, playing in San Antonio provides fans, friends, and family with an opportunity to travel. McAlister said he is expecting the whole town of Azle and Weatherford to show out.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will continue their preparations for the No. 16 USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big 10). Kickoff for the Alamo Bowl is set for 8:00 p.m. CT from The Alamodome. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Recommended Articles