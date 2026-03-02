The TCU men’s basketball team is on an absolute roll. The Horned Frogs entered the week on the bubble, and while they haven’t exactly clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament, their performance over the past week — TCU picked up wins over Arizona State and Kansas State, both in fairly comfortable fashion — did wonders in getting them closer to achieving that goal.

TCU Guard Brock Harding delivers a pass over an Arizona State defender during a Big 12 match-up at Schollmaier Arena | On Assignment, Brian McLean for KillerFrogs.com | TCU On SI

TCU is now 9-7 in Big 12 play, which, according to voters in the latest edition of the Big 12 power rankings, is good enough to place them at No. 7, the same spot the Frogs have occupied in each of the past two iterations of the poll.

KillerFrogs fans were asked to rank each Big 12 team from best to worst, with the main goal being to analyze where the public sees the TCU men’s basketball team relative to its peers. Each participant filled out a ballot, with the average ranking of each team determining its placement in the final poll.

There was a time about a month ago when TCU was floundering toward the bottom of the rankings. But Jamie Dixon’s squad has been resilient — it has won six of its past seven — and is now in a great spot to make the NCAA Tournament once Selection Sunday rolls around.

Arizona Reclaims the Top Spot in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

1. Arizona (Average ranking: 1.6)

2. Houston (2.2)

3. Texas Tech (3.0)

4. Iowa State (4.6)

5. Kansas (4.8)

6. BYU (6.8)

7. TCU (7.4)

8. UCF (7.8)

9. Cincinnati (9.0)

10. West Virginia (9.8)

11. Colorado (11.2)

12. Arizona State (12.0)

13. Oklahoma State (13.2)

14. Baylor (13.6)

15. Utah (15.2)

16. Kansas State (15.8)

There was once again not a ton of movement from last week’s rankings to this week’s, but there were still some notable changes that deserve recognition. Arizona, after a two-week break from the top spot, is once again the No. 1 team in the Big 12. Houston moved down one spot to No. 2. West Virginia slipped below Cincinnati to No. 10, while Colorado leapfrogged both Arizona State and Oklahoma State.

Aside from those slight alterations, nothing else changed. Each school is beginning to find its lane as the season starts to wane, and voters have begun to lock in their opinions of each team. As such, the rankings aren’t changing all that much.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Just two games remain on TCU’s regular-season schedule. The Frogs will head to Lubbock for a crucial clash against Texas Tech on March 3. A win in that game could virtually guarantee TCU a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

After that contest, TCU will return home for the regular-season finale March 7 against Cincinnati at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

